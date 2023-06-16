Park County deputies were recently cleared by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations in the shooting of an armed suspect following a high speed chase through Grant in February.
Late in the evening of Feb. 9, a car driven by suspect James Searcy sped southbound on U.S. Highway 285 through Bailey and was consequently pursued by a Park County Sheriff’s deputy. As the chase progressed, rates of speed increased to the point that the deputy opted to fall back and call for assistance from other Park County deputies headed northbound from the opposite side of Kenosha Pass.
When deputies met at the peak of Kenosha Pass and saw no sign of the suspect’s vehicle, it became obvious that Searcy had exited U.S. Highway 285. Roads on which to exit U.S. Highway 285 are very limited, so deputies first chose to look for the suspect on County Road 60, several miles south of the pass. Their pursuit led them to the suspect’s car, which was stuck in snow in close proximity to the road. The car was also located in close proximity to a residence.
The deputies went to the residence where home owners stated that Searcy and a female companion had come to the house seeking assistance after getting stuck.
“The female was in the downstairs portion of the home and was immediately apprehended, but the male suspect fled to the back of what was a very large residence,” McGraw said. “So one deputy remained with the suspect while two others pursued the suspect. They found him, saw that he was armed and asked him to drop the weapon. The suspect pointed the weapon at the deputies and they fired, hitting the suspect five times.”
“The deputies’ body cams got great shots of everything and twenty seconds after the shots were fired, the deputies had already cut the shirt off of the suspect and were administering first aid.”
McGraw added that perhaps the most impressive aspect of the deputies’ work was their quick action to aid the injured suspect after shots were fired. McGraw also said that CBI investigators found no fault in the deputies’ actions and that they were officially cleared of any wrongdoing.
According to McGraw, the deputies involved were placed on administrative leave while the investigation took place and were then cleared to come back to work. Each of the deputies, according to McGraw, had been with the PCSO for more than three years.
Searcy was transported by Life Flight to a Denver-area hospital, recovered from the shooting and is currently awaiting trial in a Teller County jail. Searcy is facing an extensive list of charges including second-degree attempted murder of police officers, drug charges and a litany of traffic violations.
The female companion has been charged with misdemeanor charges.
“The deputies in this instance did an outstanding job and performed just as they had been trained to perform,” McGraw said. “If our deputies had not arrived when they did, I fear that the home owners might have been in serious danger. But again, the deputies’ willingness and clarity of mind to begin rendering aid as quickly as they did was what really stood out to me.”
In a somewhat unusual and fortunate side note, Searcy grabbed a small dog that was traveling with him in his vehicle and had the dog tucked in his jacket throughout the incident. Remarkably, the dog was unharmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.