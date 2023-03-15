The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 9 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 12 animal control calls, 0 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Roads calls, 0 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 12 Motor Assist calls, 4 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 0 Search & Rescue calls, 43 traffic calls, 3 welfare checks and 206 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 289 with the following arrests:
Austin Toney Reid from Deer Park, TX, was arrested on 3/7/23 on charges of menacing-real/simulated weapon; weapons possession by previous offender; 3rd degree assault-first responder; resisting arrest; carrying a concealed weapon-knife/gun; attempted 1st degree vehicular trespass; poss burglary tools; false reporting to authorities; possession of ficticious (stolen) plates. He is also being held on a warrant from Park County for fugitive of justice. He is still in custody.
