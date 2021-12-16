Great Outdoors Colorado board recently awarded Mountain Area Land Trust (MALT) a $26,880 grant for stewardship and management projects at Sacramento Creek Ranch and on 92 acres of Pennsylvania Mountain Natural Area. A Southwest Conservation Corps-Los Valles (SCC-LV) crew will mitigate dead trees, remove noxious weeds, and perform maintenance and drainage work on trails and at trailheads.
This grant is part of GOCO’s conservation service corps program, a partnership between GOCO and the Colorado Youth Corps Association (CYCA). The program funds the employment of conservation service corps for outdoor recreation and natural resource stewardship projects. CYCA represents a statewide coalition of eight accredited corps that train youth, young adults, and veterans to work on land and water conservation projects. Corps members earn a stipend for their service and an AmeriCorps education award to use toward college or reducing existing student loans.
“The partnership between GOCO and CYCA represents the best of what Colorado stands for,” said Scott Segerstrom, executive director of CYCA. “These resources will result in communities safer from wildland fire, waterways flowing free from invasive species, and enhanced recreation infrastructure to support our outdoor economy. Most importantly, this partnership will create hundreds of jobs that will be filled by youth and young adults recruited from communities across the state. The professional development and leadership growth they experience will be the amazing legacy of this investment.”
With the help of GOCO funds, MALT will employ an SCC-LV crew for three weeks of work at the two sites. Crews will remove invasive species, do 2.5 miles of hiking trail maintenance, manage beaver ponds for water flow, and create a drainage system in the parking lot at the Pika Trailhead to inhibit erosion and flooding. They will also remove hazardous dead and diseased trees impacted by dwarf mistletoe and create a natural seating area with repurposed trees and stumps.
Sacramento Creek Ranch and the Pennsylvania Mountain Natural Area outside of Fairplay serve as an operations base for MALT’s land and water conservation efforts. The sites host environmental education programs and 45-plus years of continuous high alpine research. The properties also provide access to public trails on adjacent conserved properties and lands owned by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service.
Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers, and open spaces. GOCO’s independent board awards competitive grants to local governments and land trusts and makes investments through Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Created when voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1992, GOCO has since funded more than 5,500 projects in all 64 counties of Colorado without any tax dollar support. Visit GOCO.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.