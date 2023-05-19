The following release regarding wolf re-introduction was distributed from Speaker Julie McCluskie’s office:
The House of Representatives passed two bipartisan bills sponsored by Speaker Julie McCluskie and Representative Meghan Lukens to mitigate the impacts of wolf reintroduction and support Western Slope ranchers.
“With the reintroduction of gray wolves comes property damage and loss of livestock for ranchers and farmers across the Western Slope,” said Speaker Julie McCluskie, sponsor of SB23-255. “When Proposition 114 was approved by the voters in 2020, the ballot measure promised compensation for farmers and ranchers who lose livestock or working animals to wolf attacks. With this legislation, we’re ensuring that rural and mountain communities will have financial support to sustain their businesses after the reintroduction of wolves.”
SB23-255, also sponsored by Representative Marc Catlin, passed by a vote of 63 to 0. It would ensure Colorado Parks and Wildlife has adequate resources to mitigate wolf conflict and fairly compensate the owners of livestock and working animals for their losses.
Under the bill, the “Wolf Depredation Compensation Fund” would be created within the Colorado Department of Natural Resources to compensate livestock owners who suffer the loss or injury of their animals from wolf predation.
The bill follows through on a core commitment of Proposition 114 by ensuring money is available for livestock owners to be compensated for any losses.
“The 10(j) rule gives rural Colorado flexibility with the implementation of gray wolf reintroduction, reducing potential gray wolf conflict with ranching and farming communities that rely on their livestock to pay the bills,” said Rep. Meghan Lukens, sponsor of SB2-256. “I’m proud to carry this bill through the House to provide relief for rural and mountain Coloradans and fulfill our commitment to our agricultural communities.”
SB23-256 is a bipartisan bill, also sponsored by Representative Matt Soper, that would ensure that prior to the reintroduction of wolves, a 10(j) Rule has been granted to Colorado from the U.S. Secretary of Interior.
When the gray wolf was listed as an endangered species in February 2022, proper management tools for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and Colorado livestock owners were restricted. A 10(j) Rule would allow the state to manage wolves in cooperation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) as an “experimental population” with more flexibility than typically afforded to listed species. It would permit ranchers and property owners to utilize lethal action as a method of last resort if their livestock or working animals are in immediate danger.
CPW is already in the process of requesting a 10(j) Rule from the federal government with hopes of its approval by December 2023. This bill works to ensure there are proper tools and resources available to manage gray wolves before their reintroduction. SB23-256 passed by a vote of 41-22.
SB23-255 and SB23-256 are accompanied by HB23-1265 in a bipartisan package of bills to reduce the negative impacts of wolf interaction for farms, ranches, and communities. Following the 2020 passage of Proposition 114, Colorado statute requires that gray wolves are to be reintroduced to the state by the end of 2023 and that CPW will put a science-based plan in place to restore a “self-sustaining” population of wolves with the intent to “help restore a critical balance in nature.” The law also designates wolves as a “non-game” species, which precludes recreational trophy hunting and trapping.
Not all groups are happy with the passage of the bill. WildEarth Guardians released their own press release regarding the wolf plan for Colorado:
GLENWOOD SPRINGS– Today, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Commission unanimously greenlit the agency’s plan to restore wolves to Colorado after the keystone species has been effectively absent from the state for roughly 80 years. The Commission also approved the rules which will determine wolf-killing and livestock loss compensation. Some wildlife advocates and conservationists worry that too much discretion in the plan and rules will lead to significant wolf-killing.
“The devil is in the details and in the discretion allowed to CPW staff who determine when wolves can be killed,” said Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director for Wild Earth Guardians. “If caution and coexistence are emphasized in those determinations, wolves stand a chance to thrive. If not, there will likely be more conflict than there needs to be.”
The approved rules for killing wolves leave significant discretion to CPW staff to issue “lethal take” permits. “Chasing,” “molesting,” and “harassing”–key terms that could trigger lethal take permits–are undefined. A “Chronic Depredation Permit” could be issued to kill a wolf after just one livestock loss. And non-lethal coexistence methods are encouraged, but not required to obtain a lethal permit or compensation for lost livestock.
“There are some easy steps that the Commission could have taken to significantly reduce the likelihood of dead livestock and dead wolves,” said Chris Smith, southwest wildlife advocate for Wild-Earth Guardians. “Requiring livestock carcass removal and even some basic coexistence techniques before wolves are killed would have been wise. We’ll see how it plays out on the ground without those requirements.”
