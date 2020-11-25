The art of photography is when instead of merely capturing a realistic rendition of the subject, the photographer is aiming to produce a more personal – typically more evocative or atmospheric –impression. One might simplify, by saying that fine art photography describes any image taken by a camera where the intention is aesthetic: a photo whose value lies primarily in its beauty. In Park County, we have such a photographer, Wade Waldrup, who is Park County Creative Alliance’s Artist of the Month for December.
Wade Waldrup was born in Gaffney, S.C. in 1947. His father was a career soldier in the Army, and Waldrup grew up all around the United States and Europe. He graduated from Laughbon High School in Dupont, Wash., in 1965, which was the third high school he had attended. It was during his high school years that he developed an interest in photography and was a photographer for his high school year book.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving four and half years in the United States and Guam as an aircraft avionics technician. After his stint in the Air Force, he moved to Memphis, Tenn. and worked for several years as a two-way radio technician, application engineer, technical writer, programmer analyst and hardware design engineer before ending up at FedEx, where he worked as a software developer and computer systems engineer. “Those handheld devices used by FedEx drivers today, has a part of me in them,” he said.
While working, he attended the University of Memphis and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Systems Engineering. Waldrup worked for FedEx for twenty-three years, retiring in 2009. During those 23 years he traveled a lot to Colorado and the southwest, honing his photographic skills. He enjoys the outdoors and boasts of climbing twenty-seven of Colorado’s famed Fourteeners.
In 2009, he married his wife, Claudette, and they moved to Bailey. Claudette is an artist in her own right, after a career working in human resources. Waldrup also has a daughter and two grand-daughters, his daughter also being an artist and photographer.
Today Waldrup devotes himself to his full-time passion of exploring and sharing the beauty and spirituality of the natural world in Colorado and the southwest through his photography. While primarily a naturalist landscape and nature photographer, his work runs the gamut from pure representational to the abstract.
Waldrup is currently president of the 18-member Greater South Park Area Camera Club, whose mission is to promote an interest and understanding of the art and science of photography for individuals of all levels of expertise through education and practical application of photographic fundamentals.
He created Rosalie Visions Photography, naming it after Rosalie Peak, which can be viewed from his home in Bailey. Waldrup’s photographs can be seen on his Facebook page at Rosalie Visions Photography www.facebook.com/pg/RosalieVisionsPhotography/. Waldrup prints all his photographs using archival ink on premium acid-free paper. All non-matted prints are framed with air spacing between the print and glazing. Matted prints utilize acid-free mat board and linen mounting tape. Most framed pieces are dust cover sealed on the back.
“I feel that if my photography succeeds in evoking emotion in a viewer, be it that of joy or sadness, calm or uneasiness, concern or disgust, then I have done my job as an artist,” commented Waldrup.
