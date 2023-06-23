Park County veterans from the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars celebrated Flag Day on June 15 by properly retiring 104 large United States flags and 40 small United States flags. Specific protocol was followed in a ceremony at the Platte Canyon Fire Station from 10-12.

The Continental Congress called for an official American Flag in 1777.  Once the flag was created, many people advocated the creation of a holiday to celebrate the flag.

