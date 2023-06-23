Park County veterans from the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars celebrated Flag Day on June 15 by properly retiring 104 large United States flags and 40 small United States flags. Specific protocol was followed in a ceremony at the Platte Canyon Fire Station from 10-12.
The Continental Congress called for an official American Flag in 1777. Once the flag was created, many people advocated the creation of a holiday to celebrate the flag.
Three presidents recognized the idea of Flag Day. President Woodrow Wilson issued a formal proclamation in 1916 for Flag Day. In 1927, President Calvin Coolidge also issued a proclamation. Congress approved the national observance of Flag Day on June 14, and President Harry S. Truman signed it into law, in 1949. Flag Day is still not an official federal holiday.
“It is our custom to observe June 14 each year with ceremonies designed not only to commemorate the birth of our flag but also to rededicate ourselves to the ideals for which it stands,” Truman said in his proclamation. “This beloved emblem, which flies above all our people of whatever creed or race, signalizes our respect for human rights and the protection such rights are afforded under our form of government.”
