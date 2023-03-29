Deer Creek Elementary School hosted Literacy Night on March 23 from 5-7 p.m. The purpose of Literacy Night is to get books in the hands of students and to practice reading skills, bridging school activities to home life. The goal of the evening was to create an engaging learning environment that would bring the community together.
The theme of the night was Deer Creek Mystery Night. Families were greeted with pizza dinner upon arrival at the school. Families stayed together, following directions on their packet of where to go after dinner. Families participated in two sessions.
Teachers had their rooms set up into six reading comprehension skill activity areas. In each room, the session began with a virtual picture book read aloud. Families could then participate in six different activities.
The first activity was Magnify It. Students used a magnifying glass to search for the correct answer to reading comprehension questions.
Sequence of Events was another activity. Students put pictures from the story in order in which it happened.
In Decoder Wheel, students used a decoder wheel to unscramble the answers to the comprehension questions.
Students used a flashlight to search for correct answers hidden in the paper for Flashlight Search.
For Invisible Mystery Puzzle, students used an invisible light pen to read questions. Then, they worked a jigsaw puzzle to find their answer.
Students used a red transparency paper to search for the questions, then matched them to the correct answer in Hidden Questions.
The evening concluding with all participants returning to the cafeteria, where each student picked a book to take home.
Students also received a packet with a QR code for seven virtual read-alouds and an activity to complete about the book. Students returning the completed packet after spring break will receive an additional book. Students who were unable to participate in Literacy Night were able to pick up this packet.
Superintendent of Platte Canyon School District Mike Schmidt was present for the evening, as well as school board members Sheri Bezzant, Missy Winefeldt, Frank VanDeHey and Tammy
