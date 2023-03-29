Deer Creek Elementary School hosted Literacy Night on March 23 from 5-7 p.m.  The purpose of Literacy Night is to get books in the hands of students and to practice reading skills, bridging school activities to home life. The goal of the evening was to create an engaging learning environment that would bring the community together.

The theme of the night was Deer Creek Mystery Night. Families were greeted with pizza dinner upon arrival at the school. Families stayed together, following directions on their packet of where to go after dinner. Families participated in two sessions.

