South Park Brewing will be hosting their ninth annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 12 to 8 p.m. The event is an anniversary celebration for the Fairplay brewery and a festive fall-themed German tradition.
Paul Kemp and his wife, Megan Sebastian, opened South Park Brewing in September 2014. After seeing the need for a brewery in the area, they started looking for spaces and ultimately landed on the current Fairplay location.
“We’re just thrilled to be able to open up here, and it's been a great ride so far,” Kemp said.
The brewery offers craft beer and pub food, while their tasting room serves vodka and whiskey from their adjacent business, South Park Distilling. Their beers and distillery products are sold in bars and restaurants across Fairplay and throughout locations in Park and Summit counties.
Oktoberfest has been an annual tradition for the South Park Brewing owners since long before they opened the business doors. Kemp would brew his own beers at home and invite people over for an Oktoberfest party. His love of enjoying people’s company over homemade craft beer easily translated to the now-annual event held at the brewery.
Celebrated all over the world, Oktoberfest is an annual festival in Munich, Germany, that runs over two weeks starting in September and concluding on the first Sunday of October. The brewery will serve German-style beers with traditional German ingredients, as traditional as possible for being outside of Germany, Paul said. They will also have commemorative German steins for purchase and a variety of gourmet sausages, pretzels and German-themed food.
With plenty of indoor seating and patio space, dogs are also welcome to attend.
“It’s typically a pretty big crowd, and we’re so thankful for all the support that we've had over the last nine years from both locals and those from out of town,” Kemp said. “Take the time to stop by and check us out.”
South Park Brewing is located at 297 1/2 US Highway 285 in Fairplay, Colorado.
