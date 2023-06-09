Terry Block, a valuable member of the Park County Sheriff’s Office, is retiring after nine years of service. While at the Sheriff’s Office, Block has had many responsibilities including completing VIN inspections, Facebook administration, writing “End of Watch letters” for fallen officers across the United States, and The Flume’s Sheriff’s Blotter.
“I have done whatever the deputies needed,” said Block.
