Grand opening

Mayor Frank Just (center) and David Axelrod (holding scissors) celebrate grand opening with ribbon cutting ceremony May 27. 

 (Photo courtesy of Highside Brewing)

Highside Brewing in the Town of Fairplay opened last year on Labor Day weekend and this past week, May 27, celebrated with fans and officials with the South Park Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening.

“Highside started in Frisco, and we decided two years ago to move our production to Fairplay since we needed more beer production space, more affordable housing and a really great location on 285,” said owner David Axelrod. 

