Highside Brewing in the Town of Fairplay opened last year on Labor Day weekend and this past week, May 27, celebrated with fans and officials with the South Park Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening.
“Highside started in Frisco, and we decided two years ago to move our production to Fairplay since we needed more beer production space, more affordable housing and a really great location on 285,” said owner David Axelrod.
‘’We are opening our bar in Breckenridge, May 26 at 3 p.m. The address is 301-1 N. Main St., right by the gondola,” Axelrod
“Frisco will continue and is also the home to our food partner Colorado BBQ. After a winter in Fairplay we realized that our food truck idea isn’t suited terribly well to the wind and cold, and our partners are taking the truck to Frisco and we’ll have Colorado BBQ inside our establishment as soon as we can build out the food serving space, hopefully before July 4.”
Customers are also welcome to bring food from other restuarants or bring their own picnic meal.
Pets are welcome. There are a pool table and pinball machine.
Highside Brewing’s beers are continually changing and evolving. There are 16 beers on draft most of the time and flavors vary.
“My current favorite is the pale nectar,” said Axelrod. “It’s a hazy pale ale with deep citrus notes. I also love our pilsner, and so many others.”
Highside Brewing is no stranger to awards.
“I’ve been in the business for over ten years, and our head brewer has been commercially brewing for 25 years with a wall full of medals from the Great American Beer Fest (I only have two),” said Axelrod. “We are excited to have a new brew system in Fairplay to get our first medal together (fingers crossed).”
Highside Brewing employs two brewers, one manager, six part-time employees and three full-time employees in Fairplay.
“We are really excited about Fairplay and our new production,” Axelrod said. “We are grateful for the warm welcome so far from the community and the town officials.”
“We are really looking forward to growing and building out our space more, including signs,” continued Axelrod. “We’ve been ridiculously busy with our operation in Frisco, and we’re looking forward to spending more time and energy in Fairplay to give the community a great gathering space.
“We are also very devoted to sustainability, and our manufacturing in Fairplay is a clean slate where we can greatly reduce our carbon footprint with solar thermal heating and other sustainability measures.” said Axelrod.
“It is our pleasure to have the Highside Brewery expand their operations into the Town of Fairplay. We welcome them with open arms and wish them prosperity and friendship,” Town of Fairplay Mayor Frank Just said.
The brewery’s address is 411 U.S. Highway 285
