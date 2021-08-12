Train and history buffs will have much to look forward to during the month of August.
First, of course, there is the Boreas Pass Railroad Day to be held this weekend in Como which celebrates the power of the narrow gauge train going over Boreas Pass from Como to Breckenridge.
The following weekend, the Park County Historical Society enthusiastically welcomes Bob Schoppe on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 pm at the Como Community Center in Como.
Bob is the President of the Denver South Park and Pacific Historical Society(dspphs.org). He will update those in attendance regarding progress on the working Locomotive, Klondike Kate, that runs in Como, the Roundhouse and multiple sites along the way.
Cost is $5 for presentation. Snacks will be provided. The Como Community Center is located at the west edge of Como.
For more information, check out our website at www.parkcountyhistory.com
