At the April 12 Guffey Community Charter School Board of Directors meeting, there was a little discussion about the upcoming board election on April 19.
Election hours were extended until 6 p.m. to accommodate people who worked. People voting will enter and exit the school under the bell tower entrance and into the room on the right. Since school will be in session that day, the rest of the school will be closed off.
There was an Easter egg hunt April 6 at the Wild Spirit Mountain Lodge this year. April 14 was the staff professional development day to continue to work on their understanding of how the students read. The students will have virtual trainings through Amplify, which is connected to their reading assessments.
The eighth grade presentations will be on May 18, with times to be announced later, and the Appreciation Day for all the staff, volunteers and school supporters will be June 2 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wild Spirit Mountain Lodge.
Of course, don’t forget the annual Pie Palooza on May 11, with pies to be delivered between 3 and 4 p.m. The student play will start at 4:15 p.m.
In other matters, the board approved the agenda, March meeting minutes, minutes from the annual board workshop, and the consent agenda.
With a question from the floor, it was noted that the school’s sustainability fund was at a little over $20,000 and was for emergencies. One emergency the fund might be used for would be two years of low student enrollment. This year there are only 20 students and funding is about $8,000 per student, so the school is trying to bolster its enrollment for next year. Jacob Sampson, school administrator, is currently working on next year’s budget.
The board acknowledged receipt of the administrator monitoring report, which was mostly a social report from the teachers and had “good stuff,” the board members said. The board also acknowledged receipt of the board self-monitoring report.
The board recessed at 5:40 for an executive session to discuss the administrator contract. Board members present were Dean Wilson, Amy Owen, Chris Peterson and Lawrence Epps, chair for this meeting. Ashley Stone had an excused absence.
There were three people in the audience, and teacher Lynda MacDonald sat in for Sampson, who was sick.
All board documents as well as school information, including meeting minutes and administrator monitoring reports, can be found on the school’s website: www.guffeyschool.org.
Everyone is welcome to attend the school board meetings every second Wednesday of the month at 5:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.