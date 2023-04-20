At the April 12 Guffey Community Charter School Board of Directors meeting, there was a little discussion about the upcoming board election on April 19. 

Election hours were extended until 6 p.m. to accommodate people who worked. People voting will enter and exit the school under the bell tower entrance and into the room on the right. Since school will be in session that day, the rest of the school will be closed off.

