The tavern liquor license of the Stagestop Saloon was transferred to South Park Speakeasy, LLC. The commissioners approved the transfer June 29.
The owners are Scott Grease and Sandy Watt. This is the first time they have operated a bar.
Watts said traditionally, local residents are the primary customers. Food items will also be served.
All three commissioners said their concern was people driving after drinking too much, especially in winter. They asked that all servers be trained in Training for Intervention procedures, or TIPS.
Grease and Watt said each have completed TIPS training and will require all employees to be trained as well.
Grease said the bar will be open Thursday through Sunday to begin with. They might add Wednesday during the summer if customers will support an additional day. They plan to be open fewer days in the winter because roads and driving can be dangerous.
Human services contract
The commissioners signed the annual memorandum of understanding with the state human services department.
The MOU outlines the duties of the state, of the county and joint duties for the administration and implementation of the Colorado Works Program and the Child Care Program. The MOU is required to receive state and federal funding for the two human services programs.
It also outlines when the county must prepare a remediation plan and come into compliance with the implementation of the two programs.
It states when remediation and sanctions can be imposed, and the procedures for such.
If a conflict develops, the MOU encourages conflict resolution between the two parties.
If that doesn’t lead to a solution, three options of remediation are listed, but none are binding on the other party.
The only binding option would be a decision of a court case.
Vouchers
Vouchers in the amount of
$176,000 were approved. Values were rounded by The Flume.
The general fund spent $67,100 and human services spent $48,7500.
The third largest spender was public works at $35,800.
The conservation trust fund spent $10,000, and the sales tax trust fund spent $9,700.
Fleet services spent $3,141. The self insurance fund and grant fund each spent $700 and $800 respectively.
Thirty dollars was spent by E-911 fund.
