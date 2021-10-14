Memorial Service for Jimmy Schutten will be held at Crow Hill Bible Church (next to Loaf n Jug) in Bailey on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1-4 p.m.
Immediately following services will be a pot luck dinner. The Cutthroat Cafe will provide sloppy joe’s. Please bring your favorite side dish or dessert. All are welcome.
Graveside Services will be held at Horn Cemetery in Bailey at noon, also on Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.