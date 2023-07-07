Jerry Springer would have probably relished the opportunity to have moderated the June 30 town hall-style meeting hosted by Park County Commissioners at the Crow Hill Fire Station in Bailey.
From the opening bell and throughout its entirety, the event featured classic examples of social and civic disorder and discord, visceral, knee-jerk commentary with a decidedly combative tone and neighbor-on-neighbor-style confrontations that made Springer’s programs so popular in certain circles.
Whether by design, or by coincidence, one side of the room consisted of people of one particular political or personal persuasion, while the other consisted almost exclusively of those with opposite sentiments. That arrangement prompted a World Wrestling Event sort of vibe in which many audience members cheered passionately and unconditionally for their favorite gladiators [commissioners], while booing, hissing, interrupting and insulting the others.
Even though all three of the commissioners ran on Republican tickets, each issue discussed seemed to invoke anger from one side of the room or the other, or both. That was especially true with regards to a recent sale of property by the Platte Canyon School District.
Background: “BOERA Property,” 599 Rosalie Road
The property in question consists of 72.97 acres, was owned by the Platte Canyon School District and managed by the Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area. The property had evolved into an immensely popular location for outdoor recreational activities and was being used for a litany of purposes such as high school cross country events, disc golf, the annual Turkey Trot Fun Run and the annual HUNDO bike racing event. The disc golf course, in fact, was widely regarded as one of the best in the United States.
The Board of County Commissioners consists of Amy Mitchell, Dick Elsner and Dave Wissel. Wissel voted that the county should not submit a bid for the BOERA property. Bids were due to the school district by June 5. Both Elsner and Amy Mitchell voted that the district should submit a bid, and the county did in fact submit a bid prior to the deadline but the bid submitted was for $825,000 – short of the minimum bid requirement by $50,000.
Many Bailey residents, as well as Elsner, have been highly critical of the county’s failure to make a more serious offer on the property. Their feeling was that the county should have done more to procure the property for public use.
Mitchell stated her belief that the purchase of the BOERA property was not a good deal for the people of Park County because of specific conditions and clauses placed in the contract by the school district. Those terms, according to Mitchell, limited the county’s ability to negotiate the contract prior to placing a bid, as well as uses of the property if purchased.
Wissel stated his belief that a cloud on the “bundle of rights” and on the title, devalued the property, thus prompting his vote not to place a bid.
From the beginning
The meeting began with introductions from each commissioner. Mitchell, in her opening remarks, mentioned the BOERA property and began to articulate the reasons why she believed it was not a good deal for the county. She also stated that the county’s decision had already been made, that the sale had already occurred and that the entire issue was water under the bridge.
Mitchell mentioned the possibility that other opportunities to purchase property for similar uses around Bailey might arise in the future when a shower of criticism rained down from one side of the room, prompting the other side of the room to erupt in response. After several minutes, order in the room was restored and each candidate completed opening introductions despite numerous interruptions.
Medical services/Affordable Housing
The next issue discussed was the possibility of establishing medical services for residents on the Bailey side of Kenosha Pass, which would also require that certain work be performed by the county attorney. Wissel argued that the county attorney should not be spending time and resources in pursuit of establishing those services for citizens. He stated his case to the audience that “The county attorney is not your attorney.” Wissel added that the county attorney’s job is to work for what is in the best interest of the county.”
That prompted a citizen to respond with accusations: “The majority of people live here [on the Bailey side of Kenosha Pass], and the way you are treating Bailey’s residents is totally disrespectful,” she said.
Mitchell mentioned that Conifer has some medical resources and doctors available, and recommended that Bailey-area residents utilize those resources. Predictably, neither Wissel nor Mitchell’s remarks played particularly well among the majority of Bailey-area residents in attendance.
Elsner was quick to point out that county attorney assistance was used to help establish medical services on the Fairplay side of the county, and that many Bailey-area seniors were unable to travel to receive medical care.
Following limited discussion regarding the county’s inability to pay for the functions of the Park County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell noted that a bunkhouse was being built on the Fairplay side of the county to house sheriff’s deputies overnight. Mitchell noted that more permanent solutions were needed regarding affordable housing for all county employees, but that it was a positive temporary step to assist as many deputies as possible and prevent them from having to commute back to residences outside the county between shifts.
Final question
One of the final questions of the evening presented to commissioners was offered up by The Flume, and each commissioner was asked to respond: “What specifically have you personally done that you are proud of that has made our lives as Park County residents better than they would have otherwise been?”
Elsner answered first, stating that he was proud of his efforts to help save Park County ponds for the purpose of extinguishing potential wildfires, and also said he was proud of his efforts to procure medical services for those on the Fairplay side of the county.
Mitchell said she was proud of her role as an advocate for agriculture in Park County, as well as helping to ensure that grazing rights were not compromised for local ranchers. She said she was also proud of her efforts promoting a bill which will help to improve access roads to state parks within the county by implementing a $2.00 levy on day passes in those parks that the county will utilize for the purposes of road improvements.
Wissel was especially candid in saying that he has not done anything yet as a commissioner that he was proud of or that has improved the lives of Park County residents. In fairness, Wissel did not take his seat on the board until January of this year.
“The best thing I’ve ever done is get my wife to marry me,” Wissel stated.
That response elicited a chorus of boos from the audience, with at least one audience member demanding that he answer the question that was asked.
Wissel was also roundly criticized for not making good as of yet on a campaign promise to procure $2 million for the purposes of funding the Sheriff’s Office. One audience member argued that Wissel never made such a promise, but that he simply said he would “try” to procure said funds.
Wissel also campaigned against the 2022 ballot initiative for a penny sales tax to help fund the Sheriff’s Office, which failed. Meanwhile, the Park County Sheriff’s Office continues to actively patrol only 12 hours per day – rather than 24 hours per day – due to budgetary shortfalls at the county level.
