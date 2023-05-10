May is recognized nationally as Foster Care Awareness Month, “used to acknowledge foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals and other members of the community who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes and connections.”
The Code of Federal Regulations defines foster care as “24-hour substitute care for children outside their own homes, relative foster homes, group homes, emergency shelters, residential facilities and pre-adoptive homes.”
Child Welfare Information Gateway provides the latest data on foster care in the United States from 2019. At that time, there were about 424,000 children in foster care. The children living in non-relative foster family homes comprised 46 percent of the children in foster care. An additional 32 percent lived in relative foster family homes, six percent lived in institutions, five percent were on a trial home visit, four percent lived in group homes, four percent were in pre-adoptive homes, two percent were in supervised independent living and one percent were recorded as runaway. These statistics are comparable with data from previous years.
“The law requires we exhaust kinship care possibilities first,” explained Susan Walton, Park County Director of Human Services. “Kinship foster care placement can become certified or remain uncertified.”
During 2019 in the United States, 251,359 children entered foster care while 248,669 children exited foster care.
The average time in care, reported Child Information Gateway, is 15.5 months with eight percent in care for one month or less, and four percent in care for five or more years.
“The time in foster care varies by age and circumstances,” stated Walton. “The law requires that children be reunited with their family of origin as soon as possible or go into an adoptive home.”
Gateway reported there was a case goal for 55 percent of children to have reunification with their parents or primary caretakers. There were 47 percent of children in foster care discharged for reunification with their parents or primary caretakers. Children who were in foster care in 2019 for less than one year comprised 40 percent of the children.
The median age for children in foster care for 2019 was seven years, seven months.
With those large numbers, every community is impacted by children needing foster care placement. In Park County, there are currently two certified foster homes and five kinship foster homes.
One Park County foster home will be closing soon due to the retirement of Bill and Linda Johnson. Linda Johnson shared the following account of her career:
It happened in 1966, in my bedroom in the attic of my parent’s home, standing with a notebook in my hand writing how I wanted to have an orphanage when I grew up. When I went to visit my cousins’ two families, on my dad’s side, one had six kids and the other eight kids. I envisioned that for my family. I loved the chaos and activity of their households.
Here I am heading to my 72nd birthday and have a family of 27 children, wonderful daughters and son-in-laws, over 40 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that are coming steady. I’m not perfect, at times considered a little off kilter for what we have taken on. My husband has the patience of a saint, as they say. I’m filled with joy.
The first foster care placement was after the birth of our second son, when he was about two years old and our older son was seven. The adorable little guy that was placed with us was about the size of a three-year-old and was six. Diagnosed failure to thrive, it took him no time to continue to grow his effervescent personality while rapidly reaching his physical size in our care.
We continued to care for foster children, and our first encounter with adoption was during a Vacation Bible School class I was teaching. I met adorable twins that melted my heart. We contacted their foster family and found out they were available for adoption along with their three siblings.
We have cared for over 60 foster children, nine foreign exchange students and adopted 15 children over the years which includes two of our grandchildren. Call us crazy or rejoice with us in the lives we have invested in.
It is not always easy. In each situation, whether foster care, foreign exchange or the permanence of adoption, they miss their parents and the life they have known. Behaviors to protect their hearts can be bizarre and scary. The uncertainty of how long a child is in placement, upsetting your family dynamics, and what will it do to my children are all great questions. I have found it is just like life with constant change. We have managed to make it through. Each person grows and learns to be supportive of each other. With consistent care from foster parents and help with caseworkers, therapists, doctors, teachers and other support staff, we change lives and our lives change. It’s hard work, it’s not 9-5.
Have your ever seen a young child watch a butterfly for the first time? Or watched a stick float down the culvert or stream? Have you seen the joy of them playing in the water? That’s what it is like caring for foster children. When you give them a safe home, new clothes, consistent meals and care, they light up with amazement. You can watch a little bit of their pain and fears become less burdensome and joy fill their hearts as your heart is filled along with them.
Linda Johnson
The Johnsons will be recognized by the Park County Board of Commissioners on May 23 for their work in foster care.
As the Johnsons retire, the county is looking for new families to become foster care homes.
Any family considering foster care must first pass an extensive background check for all adult members in the home. Those family members must then complete 27 hours of training in addition to CPR and First Aid. All training hours are provided free of charge.
Foster families must also pass a SAFE home program which is a structured home study with three home visits from an evaluator. This process takes 60 – 90 days.
Every child in foster care receives Medicaid benefits. Children with high medical needs have a higher rate of pay, which is determined by the state.
In Park County, 75-80 percent of children entering foster care are re-united with their family of origin.The county has a very low number of re-entry cases.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster care family can contact Walton by phone at 303-816-5930 or by email at susan.walton@state.co.us.
