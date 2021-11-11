PCHS Platte Canon Cemetery Tour
The Park County Historical Society toured the Platte Canon cemeteries for our cemetery tour 2021. We started in Bailey and drove to the town site of Webster at the foot of Kenosha Pass. Lamping family descenedent, Jeff Booth met us there with his family.
Jeff and the attendees told stories of the many Lamping family, who’ve lived, and still live in the Canon. As the stories unfolded, we all celebrated the history of the many family members, as we had a pamphlet with the faces and stories of many of the Lamping family members buried in their cemetery.
The pamphlet was written by Jeff’s relative, Beth Ells. Beth’s son also stopped at the cemetery, and shared more stories of their family. We then stopped at North Fork Rd. to view the two oldest graves in the area. From there we went to Shawnee to visit the Shawnee Cemetery. It was deeded to The Lamping family, until 1982, when Park County took it over.
Rhonda Duasatko met us there, and told detailed stories on most of the Tyler/ Price families that are buried there. Some are related to Jeff Booth also. Rhonda also explained that Park County wanted to build a retaining wall to stop erosion, but she had it stopped, as she’d found graves buried at the location that they were too build the new wall at. She assisted to restore those headstones, she found were buried there.
We ate lunch at the new Art Gallery/store called Time Capsule Framing. When we finished eating, we then headed up to the Horn Cemetery, where I knew many of the folks buried there, and told stories of them during their lives.(Including a classmate I wasn’t aware was there.) We then drove to Wandcrest RD. to tour the Silver Springs/Pine Gulch Cemetery there.
Two PCHS Presidents Parents/Grandparents are buried there, along with the Failings who had a ranch in Bailey, now next to the Fairplay Flume office.
The weather was great, and all had a great educational day, to celebrate Halloween, and ending a great PCHS trip! See us at www.parkcountyhistory.com, and on our Facebook page.
