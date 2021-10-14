Fitzsimmons Middle School football team faced Academy on Wednesday Oct. 6 on the Wildcats home field. The Huskies beat the Wildcats 34-6 in their final game of the season. The Huskies finished the season 4-1.
First Quarter
The Wildcats scored first. Daniel Wilson scored from 10 yards out and added the two point conversion. The Huskies led eight to six after the first quarter.
Second Quarter
Max Flores scored from ten yards out and Seth Coffman scored the two point conversion. Flores scored again from 10 yards out. It was 22-6 at halftime.
Third Quarter
The third quarter was scoreless.
Fourth Quarter
Wilson scored on touchdown runs of 65 and six yards to make the final 34-6.
Stats
Max Flores had 188 yards rushing, two touchdowns, a interception reurn of 75 yards and three tackles.
Wilson had 154 yards rushing, three touchdowns, one two point conversion, an interception and nine tackles.
Coffman had one pass completion of 30 yards, 58 yards rushing,two point conversion and one tackle.
Kenny Rutt had three tackles. Ty Cole had one catch for 30 yards and two tackles.Quinn Tanner had eight tackles. Jack Search, Ryan Conwell and Jack Walsh had two tackles apiece.
Walsh and Conwell had an interception apiece. Leo Batzer and Garrett Hammond had one tackle apiece.
“The team played great,” Head Coach Ladd Hunter said. “I couldn’t ask for more. They dug in when they needed and are an excellent heads-up football team. Very proud of this group.”
“It was incredible to beat Academy,” Daniel Wilson said.
