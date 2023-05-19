Eva and Mina Achord

Eva and Mina Achord’s volunteer efforts during 403 fire win them well-deserved award. 

 (Photo courtesy of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1980)

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1980 will be awarding two youth, Eva and Mina Achord, a National Auxiliary Award for their Good Deeds during the 403 Fire. The award will be presented at their school, Lake George Charter School, at 2:30 p.m. May 25.

During the 403 Fire that burned in Park County during March and April, they took it upon themselves to help the evacuated animals. As soon as the young ladies heard about animals being evacuated, they begged their mother, April Achord, to let them volunteer to help. 

