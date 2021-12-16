Year end is the perfect time to gratefully acknowledge our abundant resources by donating to a worthwhile cause. A new scholarship opportunity for Park County graduating high school seniors has been proposed by the Park County Democratic Party. A researched essay contest based on a Constitutional question will determine the lucky recipient(s). We are soliciting donations to the Park County Democratic Scholarship Fund and hope to offer two awards, one for each school district.
The amount of the scholarship will depend on the success of our current fundraising efforts. Please support our Park County young people by encouraging their interest in our US Constitution and by contributing to their higher education. The winning essay(s) will be posted on our ParkCo Dems website: parkdems.org, and an announcement of the winner(s) plus a link to the essay(s) will be posted in The Flume.
Please donate to this worthy cause by visiting parkdems.org, click on DONATE and, additionally, send an email to: Chair Louise Peterson, chair@parkdems.org to direct your contribution to the Scholarship Fund. Or you can mail a check to: Park County Democrats P.O.Box 67 Guffey, CO 80820 designating the Scholarship Fund.
Both high schools will receive information about the scholarship, and the proposed essay question in January. The scholarship(s) will be awarded in May, 2022.
