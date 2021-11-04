On a beautiful fall mountain day, October 28, everyone participating in the annual Guffey Community Charter School Halloween parade looked to be having a great time.
The parade started at the school and headed north up the block to Bill Soux’s haunted garage. The next stop was at the library for “trunk or treat,” with six vehicles handing out goodies.
The group then paraded south down to the old Bull Moose and then next door to the Freshwater Saloon, where three stations were located, one for each class and they rotated around.
One station featured a coloring contest. At another station ,the students decorated caramel apples. The third station featured pumpkin carving.
MountainAries Market bought a case of 44 pumpkins from Colin Orchards in Canon City and donated them for the event. They were really big pumpkins. Freshwater owner Jodi Corona and her staff spent two hours the previous day prepping the pumpkins by cutting open the tops and scooping out the insides. The seeds were cleaned, roasted and served at the party. MountainAries served hot cider and coffee, too.
After the students had visited all three stations, the school bus came, picked up the pumpkins and returned to the school, while everyone else paraded back to the school.
