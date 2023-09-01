The Aug. 22 county commissioner meeting covered County Board of Equalization approvals, ballot questions, bid approvals and a special counsel contract.
State law requires the assessor re-evaluate property values every two years. The new values are based on comparable local sales during the 18 months ending June 30 of the previous year.
After an appeal to the assessor, property owners may appeal to the County Board of Equalization, which consists of the county commissioners. The county hires independent hearing officers to hear the appeals. The commissioners, seated as the CBOE, must approve the hearing officers’ decisions. All three voted to accept the hearing officers’ 2023 valuations.
Adjusted Values
Assistant County Manager Cindy Gharst said three hearing officers were used to handle appeals of property values.
Of the 727 appeals, 42 percent were adjusted downward after the hearings. Another 14 percent were stipulated, meaning the property’s value was negotiated between the owner and the assessor’s office before the CBOE hearing.
The adjusted and stipulated property values reduced total property values by $25,348,999.63. The smallest adjustment was $10, and the largest was $685,775. Sixty values, or 20 percent of the adjusted properties, were reduced between $100,000 and $685,775.
Of the 727 appeals, 40 percent were denied. Four percent of the appeals were withdrawn by the property owner before the hearing. Three were listed as denied administratively.
One of the hearing officers, Gary Pettersen, attended the CBOE hearing. Commissioner Dave Wissel asked if Pettersen had any advice for them.
Pettersen said it had been difficult to conduct the hearings in the short time frame given. A massive amount of data and a need for a lot of research also took time.
Pettersen said it had been stressful for both the staff and the hearing officers.
He recommended the assessor develop a seamless process for future appeals.
Wissel and Commissioner Dick Elsner commented that appeals were up statewide.
“It was an epic year,” Wissel said. “Eagle County had 7,000 appeals.”
Elsner said Summit County’s property values had increased 90 percent, but didn’t mention the number of appeals.
Three residents testified they had problems with the process, including notice of the hearing being received the afternoon before, day of or after the hearing date.
Another issue was not being able to get the assessor’s comparable sales data used to set a property’s value until 5 p.m. the day before her appeal hearing.
One woman said 35 lots in Stage Stop subdivision were vacant, but weren’t valued with consistency. She asked to speak to Monica Jones, the assessor, to get some clarification, but was refused, she said.
Another said her value seemed out of line with most of the subdivision. It seemed that long-time residents’ values were higher than properties that sold recently.
Wissel thanked staff and those from other departments for helping with hearings.
Wissel said property owners had options if they weren’t satisfied with their final values. He recommended they appeal to the state board of appeals. That appeal must be filed within 30 days of the CBOE determination. Other options include district court or binding arbitration.
Special counsel
County Attorney Erin Smith had requested hiring outside counsel.
Kim Crawford, with Denver-based Butler Snow LLP, was approved as special counsel to assist with the November election. Her hourly rate is $555 plus expenses. Dalton Kelley will assist Crawford at an hourly rate of $335.
Duties include: Draft the resolution, set the ballot title and call the election; assist with the TABOR blue book explaining the ballot question; advise the county on limits on county expenditures promoting passage; and answer election questions from the county.
Ballot questions
A two-percent lodging excise tax will be placed on the November ballot. If voters approve it, the tax will apply to all short-term rentals in unincorporated Park County. It has a 10-year sunset date. The tax will not apply to any businesses in Fairplay or Alma, since those towns already have a lodging tax in place.
The tax is expected to generate at least $1.8 million the first year, based on 1,000 licensed short-term rentals. The money will be placed in an interest-bearing account and kept separate from all other county funds.
State law requires the money be used to enhance the visitor experience, with 10 percent mandated for marketing and advertising local tourism. After discussion, changes were made to the amounts that would be used by public works and the sheriff’s office. Each will receive 35 percent of the revenue. The emergency services council will receive the remaining 20 percent.
Three residents spoke in favor of it and one was opposed.
Northwest Fire Chief Kathy Olme testified that she is chair of the ES council and that all fire and ambulance districts would work for its passage. She said the council purchases items that all the districts can use, such as wood chippers and tracked vehicles to travel where wheeled vehicles can’t. She said short-term rentals accounted for 206 calls to the fire district so far this year. Some were fire related and others were medical.
Commissioner Amy Mitchell said short-term rentals cause problems, but she wasn’t sure the money was enough to be meaningful unless it went to salaries. She voted to place it on the November ballot. Mitchell said there should be limits on how the money can be used by any of the entities that will receive it.
Wissel voted no, saying Northwest Fire Protection District had just passed an $8.8 million mill levy increase to address impacts of short-term rentals. He didn’t want a duplication of taxes and services. Instead, he moved to propose a ballot question to split the current one-percent sales tax between the land and water trust fund and public works. That would mean about $1.8 million to each.
After lengthy discussion and testimony opposing it, the motion by Wissel did not receive a second. One issue was asking to split the LWTF sales tax when public works has over $6 million in reserves. Both Mitchell and Elsner said that money should be spent down before thinking about splitting the sales tax.
Bids
The commissioners awarded a bid to build a new public works shop in Bailey to Great Western Buildings, based in Aurora. The bid was the lowest of three at $161,090.
The six-bay building will be 40 feet wide and 140 feet long. It will be built on the current public works site on County Road 72 in Burland Ranchettes.
The county will complete all dirt work and the building foundation and finish the office spaces. That is estimated at $130,000.
Electrical and plumping work will be completed using a different bid process.
