Synchronicity Thrift opened it doors in Fairplay June 14, at 501 U.S. Highway 285, Suite 2A. Town of Fairplay Mayor Frank Just was on hand to help with the ribbon cutting and present the store with their “first dollar.”
The store was created by Kaeli Simonet and Carly Sane to support a new non-profit called the High Rockies Collective. The non-profit supports sustainability in the South Park community.
The store boasts many thrift store treasures and shouldn’t be missed. Board members of the High Rockies Collective include Cole Simonet, Caleb Neel and Charles Peisert. The store is open Thursday – Monday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Donations are accepted by appointment only. Please call 719-838-3967 if you would like to donate.
