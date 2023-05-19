The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 13 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 21 animal control calls, 0 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Roads calls, 4 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 11 Motor Assist calls, 8 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 1 Search & Rescue calls, 38 traffic calls and 8 welfare check and 217 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 321 with the following arrests:
Nathaniel Benton Adams from Bailey was arrested on 5/10/23 on 2 warrants; 1 from Denver County for fugitive of justice and 1 from Douglas County for fugitive of justice. He is still in custody.
Michael Wayne Caudil from Como was arrested on 5/11/23 on charges of theft-$5,000-$20,000. He was released on bond on 5/12/23.
Adam William Halfacre from Hartsel was arrested on 5/13/23 for protection order violation-criminal. He is still in custody.
Pasquale Vincent Murillo from Bailey was arrested on 5/8/23 on charges of 3rd degree assault-know/reckless cause injury; harassment; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on $1,000 PR bond on 5/9/23.
Carlos Alberto Orozco-Pantoja from Aurora was arrested on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $500 cash bond on 5/14/23.
Benjamin Jeffery Powell from Boulder was arrested on 5/8/23 on charges of child abuse-knowing/reckless-bodily injury; telephone-obstruct service; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $1,000 PR bond on 5/9/23.
Sarah B Scott from Macon, GA was arrested on 5/14/23 on charges of driving under the influence. She is still in custody.
