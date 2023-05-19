The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 13 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 21 animal control calls, 0 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Roads calls, 4 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 11 Motor Assist calls, 8 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 1 Search &amp; Rescue calls, 38 traffic calls and 8 welfare check and 217 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 321 with the following arrests:

Nathaniel Benton Adams from Bailey was arrested on 5/10/23 on 2 warrants; 1 from Denver County for fugitive of justice and 1 from Douglas County for fugitive of justice. He is still in custody.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.