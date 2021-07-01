The students, staff and parents involved in the Platte Canyon Yacht Club consider their June 4 SEVENTY48 Race from Tacoma to Port Townsend, Washington, a great success.
While the boat got off to a great start in good weather, those watching the race on computers in Bailey were concerned because the computer screen showed the PC team stuck at the start. The transponder, placed under a seat on the boat, could not reach the satellite to record the boat’s movement. This situation was corrected at the first checkpoint, and the boat was then shown moving on computer screens, much to the relief of those following the race at home.
Many safety features were in place for the racers. Each person on the boat was required to wear a life jacket. Coast Guard boats were close enough to respond to a rescue. Race official boats also were on the water to assist as needed. These safety measures became very important as the race proceeded.
“A big storm came in and it started raining around midnight,” explained yacht club parent Kris Ellis. “There were big swells on the water. Race officials stopped boats from continuing that had not made it past a particular checkpoint due to the storm. The Platte Canyon team only knew that the Coast Guard had issued a small craft advisory and that teams had to manage at their own risk. The team was also aware of a flipped kayak requiring Coast Guard rescue. The storm caused race officials to declare it “the worst weather they’ve had for the race.”
“The weather itself wasn’t the worst,” said student Madison Ellis. “About 3 a.m. we got hit by wind and big waves.”
The team heard a loud crack on the boat. A support board that goes down the length of the boat, known as a “popsicle,” had broken.
Kip Otteson, staff member on board, said, “It was pitch black and something broke.”
Steve Hanford added, “We had redundancies built into the boat for safety that kicked in.”
Dave Czeiszperger, a third staff member, said, “Everyone powered through.”
“One person had to get buckets while everyone kept their heads down and kept paddling,” Madison Ellis said. “We kept up at 5 mph the whole time.”
The winds were predicted to get even worse by 11 a.m. The team continued to paddle with all their strength to get to the finish line before the storm worsened. PC was averaging 5.5 mph with their top speed at 9 mph.
“Team member Gavin Geiger had a watch on a repeated timer,” explained Czeiszperger.
“When his timer went off, the rowers at the front of the boat took a break. The break then rolled through the rowers toward the back of the boat.” With that strategy, no momentum was lost as the boat kept moving.
The Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind made it a full 50 miles before their trouble began. First, the team had to call for a medical evacuation for one of their students along with a chaperone due to a pulled muscle. Then, their boat was completely swamped by the swells and they were unable to finish. This determined team, mentored by Platte Canyon, is planning a return to the SEVENTY48 Race in 2022.
Platte Canyon finished in 13th place with only 43 of 96 teams crossing the finish line. The team made the finish line in 15 hours, minutes, a phenomenal time considering the race parameters require a craft to cross the finish line in 48 hours from the start.
Hanford, Otteson and Czeiszperger, known affectionately as “the beards” by the students and parents, all agreed that the success was due in large part to the parents. “We paddled and they provided the logistics and food,” said Czeiszperger. Hanford’s wife, Melody, was also a valued team member.
Hanford described this group as different from the first yacht club team. “The first group was more into the build,” Hanford said. “This group was more into the adventure.”
“Every kid on this team is a great kid,” Kris Ellis said. “They do well in school and were always nice and polite.” Ellis noted that families took vacation time to support the team at their spring break practice at Lake Powell and in Washington.
“These kids always said thank you when we volunteered or fed them,” Ellis said.
Kris Ellis said parents watching the race could see the boat pass by specified checkpoints. The first checkpoint was two hours after the start.
“There were about 30 people here to watch them cross the checkpoint,” Ellis said. “Then, other people joined in. People were excited about the Colorado team.”
The second checkpoint was a bridge. The parents had rented a house with spotting scopes where they could see the PC boat coming. While the parents went to the bridge with banners and cowbells, they were once again joined by other fans. “That gave us a boost to carry us into the finish,” Hanford said.
“The team was exhausted and wet at the finish,” Ellis said. Jackson Nieland got out of the boat and exclaimed, “I just want to puke.” Nieland then gave his dad a big hug. Everyone on the team was tired but had good attitudes. “As they ate doughnuts, they were all smiles and very proud,” said Ellis.
“The highlight was finishing,” Hanford said.
Madison Ellis summed up her experience, “It was definitely worth it in the end. There were lots of tears and sweat. This was an amazing group of kids and amazing adults.”
The positive feelings were expressed by at least four other teams that told Platte Canyon they were their inspiration. Czeiszperger was approached by a father and son team who talked to him about their rough relationship. They were inspired by the PC Yacht Club to build a boat together during COVID-19 lockdown. That experience repaired their relationship.
There were some complications along the way. Both Hanford and Otteson have developed an epoxy allergy. Driving the boat to Washington with trucks and campers was also stressful. The hours of building and practice takes a considerable amount of time away from their families.
For now, Otteson, Hanford and Czeiszperger have decided to take a hiatus for next year. The boat has been donated to Utah, who plans on taking two boats to the race in 2022.
The Northwest Maritime Center sponsors the SEVENTY48 Race with education as its primary purpose. Hanford said the center may sponsor a “blitz build” where teams build their craft for one week and race the following week. This may be a possibility for the future of the Platte Canyon Yacht Club.
The Platte Canyon Yacht Club is looking forward to the documentary completion sometime in July. There will hopefully be a community screening of the documentary.
Platte Canyon Yacht Club student members included Amy Bezzant, Sydney Wager, Sarah Ricotta, Madison Ellis, Gavin Geiger, Bryce Kunkel, Kai Otteson, Ben Hatz, Chris Barrow, Jace Valentine, Joe Melero, Sean Lucas, Jackson Neiland and Tess Lozensky.
The adults on the team included Steve Hanford, Kip Otteson, Dave Czeiszperger, Melody Hanford, Sheri Bezzant and Kelly Hatz. Thank you, parents and all community business and individuals who supported the Platte Canyon Yacht Club. A big thank you to the Platte Canyon School District for thinking out of the box and providing a unique experience for many students.
The Yacht Club was a special idea, born out of wanting to have a positive statement about the Platte Canyon High School. Otteson, Hanford and Czeiszperger definitely achieved that goal. Along the way, the yacht club inspired others. Members have developed lifelong friendships within the Bailey community and with people out of state.
The Bailey community will look forward to any other crazy ideas these talented and dedicated educators dream up. Of course, Bailey will also hope for the return of the Platte Canyon Yacht Club.
