The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 8 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 19 animal control calls, 10 Motor Assist calls, 11 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 42 traffic calls and 6 welfare check and 243 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 339 with the following arrests:
Christopher David Bierhaus from Boulder was arrested on 12/6/21 on charges of protection order violation-criminal. He is still in custody.
Xavier Alexander Doucette from Colorado Springs was arrested on 12/10/21 on 3 warrants from Park County – 1. Controlled substance-dist sch 1 or 2; 2. 3rd degree assault; 3. Fugitive of justice-parole violation. He is also being charged with domestic violence enhancer; 2 counts of menacing-real/simulated weapon; false imprisonment; reckless endangerment; child abuse; vehicular eluding; weapon-prohibited use; weapon-poss/previous offend-any prior fel; 3rd deg assault-know/reckless cause injury; harassment-strike/shove/kick; protection order violation-civil; cruelty to animals-neglect/mistreat; driving under the influence; driving under restraint; reckless driving; speeding 40/more over limit; weaving-lane usage violation; improper pass-sign/markers; child restraint not used; alcohol-open container/drink in vehicle; marijuana-use or consume in vehicle.
Nickolas Jay Jechura from Littleton was arrested on 12/6/21 on charges of DWAI-motorized veh/bicycle-2nd related off; vehicular eluding. He is still in custody.
Roy Anthony Sanger from Lake George was arrested on 12/10/21 on charges of protection order violation-criminal; domestic violence enhancer. He is still in custody.
