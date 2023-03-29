The Park County School District RE-2 (PCSD RE-2) Board of Education (BOE) tackled a busy schedule during their regular meeting March 27. They reviewed the school district audit, leadership reports, the Superintendent survey, and the South Park Education Association (SPEA) surveys.
Paul Backes of McMahan and Associates, LLC, presented the results of the school district audit. He commended the county’s finance team for “hitting their stride” and making extraordinary progress compared to four years ago. He saw nothing out of the ordinary and made two suggestions to increase efficiency in the district’s accounting practices. First, Backes suggested segregating the duties associated with the transaction cycle so that one person is not in charge of all accounts, enhancing accountability and transparency. Second, Backes advised administrators to allow school secretaries to enter deposits directly into the activity fund software rather than going through the administrative office. It will reduce the number of people handling the money, reducing mistakes. The full audit report should be posted soon on PCSD RE-2’s website under District Info > Financial Transparency.
Leaders of the three schools updated the BOE on their Policy Governance Goals (G2) concerning how teachers and staff work together to enhance learning environments. Edith Teter Preschool Director Heather Hall began with her focus on leadership and staff development. Preschool program goals are devised and carried out as a staff. “Everyone has a voice,” Hall explained. She also pays special attention to her team by meeting with them individually throughout the year to discuss their specific professional goals. Hall helps them determine what training they need and helps them find grants to fund their professional development. The Colorado Department of Early Childhood is also providing leadership support by sending a workforce developmental specialist to support the staff during early release days.
Preschool teachers are learning to use evidence-based practices to give young students the strategies they need to self-regulate. They receive significant support from the special education team, a behavioral analyst and a health specialist. In addition, the program invites third-party professional educators to offer thorough classroom assessments and coaching. Even though the staff is still working out the kinks of the new Universal Preschool legislation (UPK), they are confident every child in Park County will be enrolled properly for the fall semester.
Edith Teter Elementary Principal Laurel Dumas focused on committee work and interventions for the Early Literacy Grant (ELG). Every Wednesday, teachers meet with K-3 Literacy Coach Dana Thompson and K-5 Interventionist Laura Karbach to discuss assessment data. They discuss each child’s response to intervention, and those discussions drive weekly instruction in the classroom and small groups. The ELG also requires a School Leadership Team, composed of Dumas, Thompson, Karbach and teacher representatives from various grade levels. Together, they track literacy data and determine how to spend grant funds. When they need to make decisions about other school initiatives, such as hiring and curriculum, they invite all staff members to attend and share their input.
Elementary school teachers also participate in several district committees to strengthen the learning environments of all three schools. The Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) team is working on a bully prevention education grant that will eventually expand to the middle school. Some elementary teachers joined the district-wide Math Committee to help unify math instruction and boost math scores in grades K-12. The Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) is co-led by Thompson, and the Sunshine Committee focuses on boosting staff morale.
South Park Middle School/High School Principal Kevin Sellers described the goals and duties of his Building Leadership Team, comprising middle school and high school teachers who meet monthly. They work on streamlining policies, organizing schedules and surveying staff to determine and meet everyone’s needs. Sellers also applauded the efforts of teachers to improve their craft by voluntarily observing each other’s classrooms. The practice promotes productive conversations and professional collaboration.
Another source of pride is the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, bringing positive culture and exciting new curriculum to the high school. Sellers explained that early release time has been very productive this year, providing time for different departments to come together and discuss budgetary needs and assessment data. Last, Sellers and School Counselor Stephanie Hatch have been utilizing various strategies from their PBIS program to promote positive interactions among students and prevent bullying by creating a culture of kindness throughout the building.
SPEA President Delia Rollow updated board members on the most pressing issues for teachers: healthcare, substitutes, and safety. SPEA conducted two surveys over the school year, revealing that teachers are frustrated with health insurance because of inconsistency and confusion about coverage. Teachers and administrators continue to struggle with finding substitutes, which strains the students and staff when teachers are sick or need extended leave. In his report, Sellers praised his staff for always “jumping right in” when coverage is needed and making students the top priority. SPEA is discussing creative ideas for recruiting and retaining dependable substitutes.
Interestingly, school safety was a much bigger issue in the second survey than the first. Throughout the school year, teachers have begun to feel unsafe. Sellers commended Director of Safety and Security Tom Ackerman for his vigilance with safety protocols. Many staff members in attendance echoed Sellers’ sentiments, explaining that students and parents also have tremendous rapport with Ackerman and appreciate his diligence and protocols when safety issues arise. BOE President Sheila Waite was confused about the reason for the staff’s overall fear, given Ackerman’s tremendous efforts.
Superintendent Cindy Bear pointed to a concern found in the Superintendent’s survey that may be part of the reason for staff feeling unsafe at school. The survey revealed that parents’ biggest concern is the lack of services for mental health, special education and Gifted/Talented intervention. “When you have really disruptive students in your class, you’re not teaching,” she explained. Bear already has a plan to address these concerns. Throughout the year, she has been trying to hire a Board Certified Behavior Analyst who can lead a specialized program for students with behavioral needs. She is also devising protocols to help teachers deal with aggressive students more productively. For next year, Bear is working on creating a center-based classroom that is nearly self-contained to better meet these students’ needs. While she admits that the biggest challenge is finding and hiring more Special Education staff, Bear has already built these ideas into the budget.
After spending twenty minutes discussing ideas for a new BOE logo, board members opened the meeting for public comment. Sarah Shaw, preschool teacher and member of the District Accountability Committee (DAC), raised an issue reiterated at several BOE meetings: the district’s inconsistent communication with the community. Shaw feels this may be the reason for parents’ disconnection from their children’s schools, another issue routinely examined at BOE meetings. She reminded the room that the district’s systems for communication also show their values, and it is important for parents to feel valued in their children’s education. Shaw explained that if the schools had more streamlined communication systems, parents may feel more included and be more willing to get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.