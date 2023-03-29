The Park County School District RE-2 (PCSD RE-2) Board of Education (BOE) tackled a busy schedule during their regular meeting March 27. They reviewed the school district audit, leadership reports, the Superintendent survey, and the South Park Education Association (SPEA) surveys.  

Paul Backes of McMahan and Associates, LLC, presented the results of the school district audit. He commended the county’s finance team for “hitting their stride” and making extraordinary progress compared to four years ago. He saw nothing out of the ordinary and made two suggestions to increase efficiency in the district’s accounting practices. First, Backes suggested segregating the duties associated with the transaction cycle so that one person is not in charge of all accounts, enhancing accountability and transparency. Second, Backes advised administrators to allow school secretaries to enter deposits directly into the activity fund software rather than going through the administrative office. It will reduce the number of people handling the money, reducing mistakes. The full audit report should be posted soon on PCSD RE-2’s website under District Info > Financial Transparency.

