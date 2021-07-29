Approximately 22 head of cattle got some medical checks, ear tags and branded at the Hartsel household of Sheila and Scott Hutcheson last Saturday.
The branding event was kicked off by Sheila, who made sure the entire team got a hearty breakfast before the morning’s activities began. The breakfast included locally-sourced Hartsel bacon, which may be the reason that Hartsel residents don’t have to fence in their flowers this summer.
Scott led the team of cowboys and cowgirls inside the pen.
The first cow was cajoled into the chute and holding pen in order for some special treatment on her mouth and neck area.
“She has an abscess that they are treating,” Sheila Hutcheson said.
Throughout the morning, cattle got their ears tagged, branded and a few bulls had their horns removed.
When the brand with a hot iron is applied, smoke billows into the air and calves bellow.
What exactly is a brand?
“Brands are livestock’s return address,” the author of the Colorado Department of Agriculture website writes.
“Colorado statutes define a livestock brand as a permanent mark on the hide of an animal, which brand is registered with the Brands Division as a Colorado livestock brand. Tattoos, ear tags, microchips, etc., while useful, are not recognized as brands.”
Why are brands important?
Brands on livestock are legally considered personal property.
A brand can protect a herd from cattle rustlers. In addition, the brand may help the owners in the sale barn as buyers begin to recognize their favorite ranch brand.
Also, with open range cattle, a brand can be especially important when claiming livestock on a mixed range.
