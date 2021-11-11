When Park County RE-2 Superintendent Cindy Bear turned in for bed Nov 2, it was her belief that Ballot Issue 4B had been voted down.
“At about nine on election night we were informed that we were still short fourteen votes and that there were only a few votes left to count and they were from the Bailey area,” Bear said. “It was a bitter pill to swallow to think we only needed fourteen votes.”
PCSD RE-2 administrators and staff gathered at South Park Brewing for an election night watch party, and members of that gathering also went home disappointed by initiative’s painstakingly narrow aparent defeat.
But a surge of “yes” votes from their friends over Kenosha Pass and a late-night talley of the final results revealed that Park County voters had in fact passed Ballot Issue 4B by the slim margin of 66 votes.
“In the morning I was informed that
the voters in Bailey had come through for us, and that it had passed.”
Tha passage of 4B will allow the district to launch a variety of new vocational programs for its students, will bolster athletic and band programs and will also result in improved salaries for teachers and staff members throughout the district.
“I believe the relationships people within the district have built throughout the county were vital in getting this passed,” Bear said.
The success of Ballot Issue 4B will give the district $1.07 million in much-needed revenue with which to work.
“We have known for a long time that something like this needed to happen for our district, but this was the first group of school board members we have had that actually committed to getting it done,” Bear said.
Even though Bear and others are thrilled by the passage of 4B, their celebration has been subdued somewhat by the failure of Ballot Issue 1A to support the Park County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the failure of Ballot Issue 4A which was to support South Platte School District RE-1.
“I really wish we were celebrating alongside the Park County Sheriff’s Office and the Platte Canyon School District,” Bear said. “It is a shame those votes went the way they did.”
PCSD RE-2 School Board President Sheila Waite, who was front and center in promoting Ballot Issue 4B, was understandably elated with the final results.
“I am so proud and thankful to be a part of this community and this school district. Great things just happened with the passing of 4B and I am overwhelmed with joy,” Waite said. “A lot of people worked really hard to make this happen, but most of all our community came together to support our kids and it brings tears of joy to my eyes every time I think about how much this is going to improve the lives of so many kiddos and strengthen our community. I am honored to get to spend the next four years on the Park County RE 2 School Board making great things happen for our kiddos and our community.”
According to Bear, the district’s budget will be revised and the impact of the new revenue will be felt by the spring semester.
1A and 4A
As with all elections, some are pleased and others are displeased by voters’ decisions.
In the case of Ballot Issues 1A and 4A, displeasure and disappointment were the orders of the day.
Here at The Flume, a considerable amount of ink was spent in support of all three ballot initiatives: 1A, 4A and 4B. I personally believed Park County voters would pass 1A in support our desperately undermanned sherrif’s office by a landslide.
Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw worked tirelessly to promote the measure in the weeks and months prior to the election, and has been candid regarding severe staff shortages within his department.
McGraw said while speaking before the Town of Fairplay Board of Trustees that if Ballot Issue 1A did not pass, the PCSO “ ... could be in serious trouble.”
Covering a county the size of Delaware and overseeing a stretch of highway McGraw refers to as the “ ...the most dangerous highway in Colorado” will continue to be a problem for McGraw and his depities.
Park County Commissioner Dick Elsner said he was very disappointed that Ballot Iniative 1A was not successful.
“I was saddened and a little surprised by the fact that 1A didn’t pass, “ Elsner said.
“That is going to make it very difficult for the Sheriff’s Office to maintain adequate staffing.”
Ballot issue 4A, like Ballot Issue 1A, failed by a substantial margin. That initiative would have helped PCSD RE-1 with an aging Deer Creek campus that has been deemed one of the worst educational facilities in the state.
So, onward we go with short-staffed law enforcement and failing educational facilities. That’s just the sad reality of the situation.
But local taxpayers managed to save another dollar or two, and the majority of them clearly saw that as their top priority.
