The 285 corridor community is invited to attend the grand opening of the Rotary of Conifer Peace Park at 4 p.m. June 11 at the Aspen Park Community Center on Sutton Road. 

The celebration will feature reflections on peacebuilding and music of peace. Current and incoming Rotary Governors for District 5450 will speak, along with other persons whose work and life have been dedicated to peacebuilding.

