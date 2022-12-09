It was an eventful day Saturday in Fairplay.
In addition to the traditional lighting of the town’s community Christmas tree, The South Park Chamber of Commerce and Town of Fairplay hosted the first of what is to become an annual Chili Cook-Off and Festival of Trees at the American Legion.
Guests and judges sampled each of the seven recipes entered into the contest, and prizes were awarded in both the Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice categories.
Winners in each category earned a crisp $100 bill for their efforts, and the public popular vote winner was awarded a $25 gift certificate to Mountain Outfitters and a punch pass to the South Park Recreation Center.
Judges for the hotly-contested competition were to remain unnamed, but it was noted by at least one local journalist that Frank Just, Tom McGraw, Ray Douglas and Scott Dodge worked feveroushly throughout the evening, tasting and ranking the delicious samples among themselves.
A number of local organizations also contributed meticulously decorated christmas trees that were tastefully displayed throughout the American Legion’s main room.
