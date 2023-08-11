Lake George Days 2023 will be celebrated over three days, August 18, 19 and 20. It all starts on Friday with the 24th Annual Lake George Gem and Mineral Show. On Saturday and Sunday is the Arkansas Valley Flywheelers Antique and Classic Tractor Pull, and Saturday will be the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to benefit Lake George Fire Protection District.
The Lake George Gem and Mineral Show will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. all three days. Entrance and parking are free to the public. The show takes place in the field on the south side of U.S. Highway 24 between the Post Office and Granite Canyon General Store. Organizers are anticipating 25 to 30 dealers who will be selling mineral specimens, fossils, jewelry items and lapidary material. The Lake George Gem and Mineral canopy at the entrance to the show will have mineral specimens for the kids and information about the organization, as well as the Youth Education Program, which meets at the Lake George Charter School monthly. If you have any specimens you would like to have identified, members will be more than happy to help you. There will also be a food vendor on the grounds. For more information, contact John Rakowski Rakgeologist@yahoo.com or 719-748-3861.
Dealer fees from the show are used by the Lake George Gem and Mineral Club to provide scholarships to graduating Park and Teller County students who will be studying Earth Science in college. Applications for the scholarships are accepted until April 1 each year. If there are not enough applicants, they will help support geology interns at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.
“In spring of 2023 we only had one applicant, and a student from Woodland Park was granted a $1000 scholarship,” explained John Rakowski, Vice President of Lake George Gem and Mineral Club.
Lake George’s Community Park, just a bit west on the other side of U.S. Highway 24, will host the Arkansas Valley Flywheelers Antique and Classic Tractor Pull. The pull runs Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, weigh-in will run from 8-10 a.m. with the pull starting at 11:00 a.m. On Sunday, weigh-in is from 8-9 a.m. and the pull starts at 10:00 a.m. Tractors from 1938 and older to 1990 are welcome, and spectators can view the pulls and cheer on their favorite. First, second and third place ribbons will be awarded for each class. There is free dry camping available at the park. Members and non-members are welcome to join in the competition or just sit back and watch.
On Saturday, Station One of Lake George Fire Protection District, located at 8951 Park County Road 90 on the corner of U.S. Highway 24, will host their Spaghetti Dinner, complete with meatballs, salad, beverages, rolls and dessert dished up by volunteers of LGFPD. Diners are asked to come, have a great dinner and donate for the department. Serving begins at 4:30 p.m. There will be live music provided by David Manship. Participants will be able to view the equipment, meet the volunteers and partner agencies: Flight for Life Helicopter, UC Health Lifeline Helicopter, Ute Pass Regional Health Service District Ambulance, Park County Sheriff and American Red Cross.
LGFPD is also holding an online auction from Aug. 7 at 8:00 a.m. to August 21 at 8:00 p.m. There are many items to bid on. Go to http://www.32auctions.com/LGF2023 and follow the instructions and start bidding.
Plan to spend all or part of the weekend with the friendly folks who call Lake George home, check out the gems, minerals, and fossils, watch the tractors pull with all their might, enjoy a home-cooked spaghetti dinner, and enjoy the vistas surrounding Lake George, Colorado.
