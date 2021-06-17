11-year-old Mariah “Sissy” Sonnier beat all the other competitors with a time of 18.078 on her horse “T” at the first competition of the season of the America’s Mountain Barrel Race. “She beat everyone, most of which have been doing barrels longer than she has been alive,” exclaimed April Achord, another competitor.
Mariah will be headed to National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) World youth finals in Perry, Ga. in July.
Barrel racing was originally developed as an event for women and it is believed the first competitive barrel race was held in Texas. In 1948 the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) was initiated by a group of women from Texas who wanted women to compete in the sport of rodeo. In the beginning, the WPRA was called the Girls Rodeo Association, but in 1981 it became officially the WPRA. It still provides women competition opportunities in several rodeo events, but barrel racing remains the most popular.
In Lake George, there is the American Mountain Summer Buckle Series, which was started in 2017. Last year they were unable to hold the event, but Sunday, June 13, began their 2021 season. The entrants compete in the Open and Novice divisions and accumulate points through the season. The high-point winners are awarded a beautiful belt buckles at the end of the year.
“This year we will award all four Ds and Novice division a champion buckle as always, but thanks to Abby Carrington we will also award Reserve Champions to all four Ds and the Novice,” said Steve Plutt, one of the organizers.
Besides the normal competitions, they also have exhibition runs where the racers are able to “practice” running the barrels. This is usually for inexperienced horses or to “warm up” the horse for that day’s race. There is a $5 fee for one run or three for $12.
The arena opens at 10 a.m. and exhibition runs start at 11 a.m., followed by the Pee Wee division. The Open Divisions start at 1 p.m. followed by Novice. Entry fees are $5 for Pee Wee, $25 Novice and $35 Open. There is an 80% payback with no office fees.
The remaining competition dates for this summer are June 27, July 11 and 18, Aug. 1, 15 and 29. For more information, contact Steve Plutt at 719-748-3949 or steve675@centurytel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.