May marks the Rocky Mountain Cigar Company’s first anniversary. On Memorial Day weekend, owner Scott Gardner will be celebrating the event. Having just gotten his liquor license, Gardner will be celebrating with a “tasting and pairing of Colorado craft spirits with a variety of our select premium cigars,” in his new sipping lounge area in the shop, he said.
The store already had a comfortable cigar lounge with a large screen television. There is a golf simulator in the shop, featuring more than 2,000 golf courses. One actually hits a real golf ball. Gardner has clients who come from Denver to play golf and smoke cigars.
Gardner also offers guided fly fishing tours and stocks fly fishing accessories like flies, tippet, leader and split shot.
The cigars range in size from small cigarillos and petite coronas up to the large Churchill. The cigars come from the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua and brands from around the world.
The RMCC also sells pipe tobacco and accessories; roll-your-own cigarette tobacco and accessories; a limited supply of e-cigs; and will be adding some vaping supplies, Gardner stated.
The cigar company is located on U.S. Highway 285 next door to the Sinclair gas station in Fairplay. The shop is open Sunday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. The hours will be extended come June 1. The phone number is 218-556-3809. The new website is www.rockymtncigarco.com.
The cigar company will have a booth at Burro Days and they are a proud sponsor of the Park County Fair.
