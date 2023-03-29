Park County Director of Developmental Services Mike Smith made a presentation before the County Commissioners Tuesday regarding a variety of pressing issues that will shape the future for Park County property owners, land developers and contractors.

Short-term rentals were also a topic which drew the interest of commissioners, and a lengthy discussion took place regarding the estimated number of short-term rentals in the county and how to account for lost revenue related to those properties.

