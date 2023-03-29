Park County Director of Developmental Services Mike Smith made a presentation before the County Commissioners Tuesday regarding a variety of pressing issues that will shape the future for Park County property owners, land developers and contractors.
Short-term rentals were also a topic which drew the interest of commissioners, and a lengthy discussion took place regarding the estimated number of short-term rentals in the county and how to account for lost revenue related to those properties.
An independent firm has been contracted with by the county to determine how many short-term rental properties are currently operating in Park County. Those efforts have produced 1,633 short- term rental listings.
Smith, however, estimates that 50%-75% of short-term rental property owners have not contacted the county and are non-compliant.
Furthermore, it is estimated that the county is missing as much as $350,000-$450,000 in revenue due to the failure of short-term rental property owners to report and identify their businesses with the county.
Other factors that make short-term rentals problematic include the overuse of water at such locations and the strain short-term rentals place on law enforcement and emergency services.
In 2022, Park County applied for and received a Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) grant of $108,750.00. With those funds came recommended strategies that the county should adopt or adhere to that promote affordable and attainable housing.
According to Smith, the strategies associated with the DOLA grant are in near- perfect symmetry to those he believes are best for Park County.
“Affordable housing is our greatest challenge,” Smith said before the commissioners Tuesday. “We need to be innovative to find new solutions. We must have flexibility, and we must be reasonable in how we enforce codes and make them adaptable to Park County specifically.”
Part of that flexibility includes being more receptive to and supportive of smaller homes, as long as minimum requirements are met.
Commissioner Amy Mitchell stated that she believes it is a good practice.
“I think it’s good that we allow homes with smaller footprints,” she stated.
Commissioner Elsner agreed, stating that smaller homes are abundant in Park County and that codes and ordinances should be crafted to support the uniqueness of our county.
Smith also stated that the processes of his department such as permits and inspections has improved considerably in recent months due to streamling processes and additional personnel in his department.
“There has been a huge improvement in our ability to assist the public, and feedback from the public has been positive,” Smith said. “We are also getting positive feedback from builders and developers.”
Smith added that Developmental Services is taking the initiative to make suggestions and recommend solutions to help home builders and property owners navigate permitting and inspection processes.
Developmental Services has been operating under the 2012 International Construction Code and is anticipating a move to the 2018 code instead. Other codes are being explored, but Smith insists that the 2018 code is the most useful for current needs of Park County and its residents.
“The 2018 codes are the most beneficial for us because they are the least invasive to contractors and property owners, and looks like our best option,” Smith said. “It allows people more opportunities to use their properties as they see fit.”
Finally, Developmental Services stated the following in a written summary regarding the DOLA grant:
“Access to affordable housing allows families to increase discretionary spending, elevate the quality of life, promote community stability, and strengthen economic opportunities. Diversity is not limited to race, creed, or heritage; it includes all of those aspects, plus education and financial status. We will strive to engage the input of community leaders and individuals on all levels of diversity to put together the most comprehensive opportunities possible. We will continue to revisit our Strategic Master Plan and guide the county into a well-rounded community.”
