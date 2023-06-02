Nine-year-old Ruby Bennefield is a 4-H member raising two pigs for her livestock project. She will show these pigs at the Park County Fair in July.
One of Ruby’s pigs is a Catch a Pig that a sponsor purchased. She is required to send her sponsor a letter each month to update the progress of her animals.
The Flume will follow Ruby’s project progress. The following is Letter 2 reproduced as written:
Dear Mr. and Mrs Bob Ostertag My catch a pig George had a vet come, because his left ear was really fat but he said it will be fine but it might shivel up and fall off, we put arnica on it and it has been fine so far. We weighed them. Fred was 106 but now he is 190. George was 76 pounds when we got him now he weighs 136! We feed them show feed they love show feed. Also the vet said that the thing that happened to his ear is called hematoma. But it looks better now but I will keep an eye on it I promise. I have been letting them out when it is warm. We let them out in the barn every day and they love it so much. When we let them outside they are like builders they dig large holes whith there big noses. We call them the pignados. Because when we let them out in the barn they nock the cat water, and the trash cans there so, so, so crazy but there also sooooo cute I love them there the best. Sometimes they smell bad but sometimes they smell really good. We feed them one marshmellow each sometimes and they gobble it right up. Finally thank you so much for sponsoring my catch a pig George. P.S. There putting my letter in the Flume!
Sincerely Ruby Bennefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.