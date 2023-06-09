The sky was overcast, weather was chilly, and even a bit of rain early on, but that did not dampen the spirits of those who attended the kick-off of the 2023 Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana (LGO&G) Saturday, June 3.
The first event of the day was a new one introduced: Barrel Alley, where the horse and rider run through four poles that make up an alley to the barrel, round the barrel and then run back through the alley. If the barrel or one of the poles are knocked over, there is a five-second penalty.
The other new aspect to the Gymkhana was another division of age 19 and up. Several adults signed up and competed to the cheers and encouragement of the onlookers. No ribbons are given to the adults who competed, as the money paid will be used toward the end-of-year awards.
“While the focus of the Gymkhanas will remain on the kids, this will allow kids that age out and/or families to come and compete. This older age group will not receive ribbons, but we will keep track of points for year-end awards. This older age group will help make money for the younger age groups’ awards. This age group will not be included in the top awards of Sportsmanship and Most Improved,” explained April Achord.
The first Gymkhana was enjoyed by all who participated and watched, but the fun continued into the night. The Gymkhana wrapped up about 4:30 p.m. and everyone made their way to the pavilion for a pot-luck style gathering of food and non-alcoholic drinks in a family-friendly atmosphere. They held an auction of tack and other horse-related items and a few household items to raise money for the end-of-year awards.
The competition is divided into age categories: Lead and Assist, which is open to anyone who will be led through the obstacles by a parent or other adult; age 10 and under; 11 to 14; and 15 to 18. There are four events: Barrel Alley, Pole Bending, Flag Race, and Barrel Racing. Ribbons are awarded to the top six in each age level, all Lead and Assist get a ribbon, and points are accumulated through the season for special year-end awards.
The remaining dates for the LGO&G season are June 17, July 1, 15, and 29, Aug. 12 and 26. July 1 will also be a Potluck BBQ, dance, and silent auction. Sept. 9 is a fun day with a costume contest, BBQ and awards banquet, silent auction, and dance to close out the 2023 season. Entry fees are $5.00 per event, and there are no membership fees or office fees. To qualify for year-end awards, you must participate in at least four out of the seven Gymkhanas.
Everyone is invited to join the fun either as a competitor or onlooker. All potlucks are open to the public. Businesses and individuals are also encouraged to be a sponsor of the LGO&G. Information regarding sponsorship and levels can be obtained by contacting April Achord at gabeapril17@aol.com.
All Gymkhanas are held in the arena at Lake George Community Park, on the west side of Lake George off 24. There is ample parking in the park, and concessions during the Gymkhana are provided by Teller County Fair on the north side of the arena.
