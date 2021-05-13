South Park School District RE-2 has faced a number of challenges in recent years. In 2019, a district-wide teachers strike rocked the community and created a firestorm of controversy that pitted district administrators against teachers and staff, followed by the swift departure of superintendent Joe Torrez and a complete revamping of the SPSD school board.
To the district’s credit, and under the leadership of Superintendent Cindy Bear, the school board was replenished with five new appointed members, teachers returned to classrooms and a sense of normalcy was restored by the 2020 spring semester.
In mid-March of that same year, however, that return to normalcy was brutishly interrupted by the onset of COVID-19. Bear spoke with The Flume in May of 2020 and spoke candidly about where the district had been, and the state of the district at that time, during the heart of the viral pandemic.
“Any time a community is in crisis, you set aside personal differences and do what needs to be done,” Bear said. “And that’s what we have seen here in our district. The community has changed its focus, pulled together, and has been incredibly supportive of the district, and to me personally during this crisis. Healing is taking place, and we are all planning together for next fall, and what school will look like under what you might call a ‘new normal.’”
Fast-forward one year later, and despite the lingering impacts of COVID-19, those positive trends seem to have continued and the health of the district continues to improve by all accounts.
One such account comes from school board member Graham Fowler, one of the school board’s five appointees. All five members of the board will be required to run for re-election in the next election cycle, which Fowler says he intends to do if his seat on the board is opposed.
Fowler, with the blessing of the board, reached out to The Flume and provided an update regarding a wide swath of topics that the district and board are currently addressing.
“I think great things are happening in the district right now, and the five board members are working well together under Cindy’s leadership,” Fowler said. “The goal, as it has always been, is to prepare kids to be successful in what ever they decide to do after high school, and we have an amazing group of teachers and staff who are doing that on a daily basis throughout the district.”
Current SPSD school board members include Sheila Waite, president; Larry Foster, vice president; Shana Bundy, secretary-treasurer; Fowler, director; and Duane Thompson, director.
Bear and the five appointees have busy tackling important business such as balancing the district’s budget, addressing teacher and staff salaries, preparing a mill levy override proposal soon to be unveiled to the public and negotiating a new superintendent’s contract.
According to Fowler, the five-member board is also diligently striving to maintain transparency throughout the process.
“My sense of things is that transparency to the public is an area where improvement was needed, and I think we are making great strides in that regard,” Fowler said. “We are publically funded and taxpayers deserve to know how decisions are being made, and how their money is being spent. All of our meetings are open to the public in person or by Zoom, all of our business is done in a transparent manner and all of our board members are accessible.”
A voter-approved Mill Levy Override (MLO) adds mills to a property tax bill. Mills are the factor applied to assessed property value (not actual or market value), and together they determine total property tax cost. The MLO to be proposed soon by the board, according to Fowler, will be vital in bolstering teacher and staff salaries and bolstering specific academic programs.
“We really need to hire and retain quality teachers by paying them a fair living wage to work in this district, and we are currently behind other districts in terms of mill levy assessments for both commercial and residential properties. This mill levy override would not only help with teacher and staff wages, but would also help to fund important programs for students,” said Fowler.
Fowler said the district’s budget for the upcoming academic year would be presented to the board in June.
“I am anticipating that a balanced budget will be presented for the upcoming school year for the board’s approval some time in June,” Fowler said.
Fowler is also optimistic that the superintendent’s contract will also be completed and agreed to by all necessary parties.
“We are really close, and I hope the terms will be agreed to and made public very soon,” Fowler said. “Negotiations are going extremely well so far.”
Fowler continued.
“Overall, the health of the district is good, enthusiasm is high and we are benefitting right now from a lot of positive momentum that has been generated by new leadership. We are also hearing great things from the community and are getting lots of positive feedback. I think we need to do a better job of marketing all the great things the district is doing, as well as the incredible job that our teachers and staff do to prepare these students for success on a daily basis.”
