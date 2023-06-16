Fire crews

LGFPD and USFS crews team up to douse fire   

 (Photos submitted by LGFPD)

Quick action by Lake George Fire Protection District (LGFPD) volunteers who spotted smoke west of Wagon Tongue prevented what could have been a much larger fire.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., they called the report in and Park County dispatch notified the United States Forest Service (USFS) Pueblo dispatch. It took a while to locate the fire since it was putting up very little smoke.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.