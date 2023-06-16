Quick action by Lake George Fire Protection District (LGFPD) volunteers who spotted smoke west of Wagon Tongue prevented what could have been a much larger fire.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., they called the report in and Park County dispatch notified the United States Forest Service (USFS) Pueblo dispatch. It took a while to locate the fire since it was putting up very little smoke.
The fire was located off Forest Service Road 240 near the end of the road by Corduroy Gulch on National Forest lands, about five miles SW of Lake George. The fire was at a dispersed campsite and human caused. The fire is under investigation.
“People should always ensure their campfires are out whether they’re leaving for good or temporarily. Stir and mix when putting out, it won’t be out if you just dump some water on top of it. Always check for local fire restrictions. Never leave a campfire unattended. That is not just the right thing to do, but also a law. People causing a fire may be held financially responsible and be criminally charged,” said Hessler.
“This was totally avoidable and could have been disastrous. Great team work,” said LGFPD Fire Chief, Susan Bernstetter.
