Miles Farr

Miles Farr is forging copper pipe into a knife. Deb Hamm has a hand-crank machine, like a wringer on an old washing machine, that flattens and elongates copper pipe.  

 (Photo courtesy of Deb Hamm)

If you are looking for something interesting to do, you might check out the skill classes that Deb Hamm, owner/operator of the Unrepentant Artist located at 532 Front Street in Fairplay, is offering called South Park Skills.

Some of the projects/skills Hamm is offering through the summer are handmade leather working – making bags, holsters and sheaths; outdoor skills; self defense; gun cleaning and handling; manufacturing products using various metals and methods; body works and natural remedies.

