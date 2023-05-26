If you are looking for something interesting to do, you might check out the skill classes that Deb Hamm, owner/operator of the Unrepentant Artist located at 532 Front Street in Fairplay, is offering called South Park Skills.
Some of the projects/skills Hamm is offering through the summer are handmade leather working – making bags, holsters and sheaths; outdoor skills; self defense; gun cleaning and handling; manufacturing products using various metals and methods; body works and natural remedies.
Hamm is seeking people with solid skills to share and teach and her business card says “Support your brain – learn a skill.”
Hamm is focusing on young adults from 13 – 17 years old, she said, but adults are welcome too, but the classes will not be mixed; there will be young adult classes and adult classes. This is a chance to learn new skills or hone up on some you haven’t used in awhile, said her website.
Unrepentant Artist will still be a gallery like it has been for the past 10 years, but some things have changed and let go to make room for the skills classes.
Hamm is concerned about the future of our children and wants to give them the ability to survive and manage many things with the knowledge and strength skills can provide. As metal and leather workers, she “wants them to be able to create a variety of necessary items that might be helpful in their lives,” according to her website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.