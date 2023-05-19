This year’s Guffey Community Charter School’s 12th Pie Palooza was a smashing success with about 60 people in attendance, raising $4,000 auctioning off 29 pies plus donations.
The Grand Champion-Best in Show was Gary Kaszynski’s Cajun Shepard Pie.
“All monies raised this year are going into Capital Improvements, including safety improvements, upgrading the school doors and locks,”
said Jacob Sampson, school principal/administrator.
Doors can cost anywhere from $3,000 - $6,000 and locks range from $300 - $1,700.
Monies will also go into the fund for school supplies, which cost $60 - $100 per student per year.
Some monies will go toward the carport for the school bus, which was purchased a couple of years ago. “Last year $4,600 was raised for the bus port, but they cost about $8,000,” said Sampson.
“This year’s low school enrollment has really hurt the school financially,” Sampson added.
The Pie Palooza is a pie contest and a pie auction, with a melodrama put on by the students. This year, though, a couple of parents and teachers were recruited for some of the cast.
While the melodrama was unfolding, the pie judges were judging the pies. There were four judges this year: Betty Royse, Eric Kellogg, Louise Peterson and head judge Frank Schiola.
The Pie Palooza, which started in 2010, was modeled after one in Paradox, Colorado. Then schoolteacher Alexi Alifieri came up with the idea to have a pie fest at the Guffey school. Alifieri wrote the three melodramas, which have changed a little over the years, but are basically the same.
After the melodrama, Schiola announced the top three winners in each of the four categories.
“All the pies were very good, and it was very difficult to judge them,” said Schiola.
The Grand Champion – Best in Show is selected from the first place winners in each category, which were: fruit – mincemeat on the Orient Express pie by Elizabeth Cauley; cream – chocolate cheesecake pie by Jenny Peck; savory – Cajun Shepard pie by Gary Kaszynski; and other – a Lebanese cherry milk pie by Rita Mick. The Cajun Shepard Pie was chosen the Grand Champion – Best in Show.
After the winners were announced, the pie sampling began, and with pie names like apple blackberry pie, mincemeat on the Orient Express pie, veggie chicken pot pie, bourbon date nut pie, Lebanese cherry milk pie and bourbon peach pie, the pie auction got underway. This year’s auctioneer was again Allen Woolsey, who did another great job.
The first pie sold for $30 and off we went. Most pies, 19, sold in the $30 - $100 range; there were six pies that sold in the $120 - $200 range, and four pies in the $210 - $400 range.
The last pie sold was the Grand Champion pie for $250, while the highest pie sold was for $400, a Key Lime cheesecake pie made by Jennifer Friedman.
All in all, it was a great Pie Palooza, with everyone going home full of pie and looking forward to next years contest. Guffey Charter School will continue to accept donations.
