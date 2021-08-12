After the July break, the Platte Canyon RE-1 School Board resumed meeting on Aug. 9in the district office board room at 6 p.m.
Board members Amy Carman, Heather Prewitt and Frank VanDeHey were present. Joe Burgett and Katie Spodyak were absent.
Prewitt added an action item to announce a board vacancy and to fill a vacancy to the evening’s agenda. The amended agenda was then approved.
Public Participation
Two emails were read at the meeting by VanDeHey during public participation.
The first email was from a mother of a 10 year old enrolled at Deer Creek Elementary. This parent was asking the Board to reinstate the mask mandate.
The second email was from a mother of a kindergarten student enrolled at Deer Creek. This parent requested a change from visitors in schools not being required to wear a mask to being required to wear a mask. This parent, Justine Oyler, was in the meeting and was given the opportunity to address the board in person. Oyler expressed concerns that visitors could be unvaccinated and not wearing a mask. She added that these concerns not only affected the safety of the children, but also their families.
Information/Discussion
Ashley Stephen, Director of Business Services presented the Board with a financial update on the fourth quarter. The general fund is solid on revenues, coming in just shy of 100% budgeted revenues. Some general fund transfers were lowered due to higher than expected revenues on the amended budget.
Preschool had a 50% higher than budgeted revenue, creating a $15,000 reduction in general fund transfer. This was partially due to a high enrollment for the summer program which was covered by COVID grants.
Nutritional services also came in with higher than budgeted revenues.
Marge E. Hudak Pool was over budget on expenditures. However, these expenditures were offset by increased revenues.
The student activity fund is under budget for both expenditures and revenues.
The bond fund is on target.
The preparation for the audit is going well. Stephen expects a two-week on sight visit in October for the audit.
Mike Schmidt presented the Board with the Platte Canyon School District RE-1 Operating Procedures for Fall 2021.
“This is not a static program,” emphasized Schmidt. “This is how we will start, we feel this is the best way to start.”
School lunches will be served in the cafeteria and monitored for safety. All students will again receive free lunches, covered by the government.
Desks will be kept as far apart as possible. Classrooms will be provided air purifiers. Field trips will resume.
Due to federal rules regarding transportation, all students will be required to wear masks on district school buses.
The district will resume facility rentals. Each group will set the mask rules for their group while in the facility. The district will disinfect after use.
There was then a discussion regarding visitors not wearing masks, including the definition of who is a visitor. Is a visitor someone at a sport’s event? Is a visitor someone working in a classroom? The Board agreed that any visitor working in a classroom will be required to wear a mask.
Colorado High School Sports Association is leaving mask mandates for sporting events up to individual districts
Each family will decide whether or not to have their student wear a mask at school.
Absences will be monitored closely. All staff and students will be encouraged to stay at home if they are not feeling well.
Any of the operating procedures could change if the district sees an upswing in COVID cases related to transmission in the schools. Schmidt emphasized that the district did not have any transmissions related to the schools during the 2020-2021school year.
Superintendent’s Report
The Active Alert Network will continue to be a focus for the district this school year. The lead person from the Network passed away this summer causing some delays in the activation within the district.
The district will continue to facilitate a vaccine clinic with Park County Health in the high school parking lot on Thursdays.
The focus for the year will include continued work on curriculum with a focus on reading. Staff and students are encouraged to read daily. Best practices for instructions will continue.
Creating a master plan for facilities will be a big focus. The district has hired an architectural firm who will give a presentation on their findings within the next five weeks or so. Once this presentation is completed, the process will move forward with community involvement.
High school sports practice began on August 9. Softball currently has low numbers and will be re-evaluated.
Schmidt thanked Conifer Medical Center and PC Booster Club for completing sport’s physicals. The cost of the physicals was just $25 which was then donated back to the booster club.
Schmidt reported a high student achievement. Schmidt is expecting more detailed information on standardized testing from 2020-2021 within the next couple of weeks.
Twenty-one students at PCHS took 35 Advanced Placement exams in 2020-2021. Those students scored a three or better on 97% of those exams with an average score of four. The highest score for an AP exam is five. Schmidt congratulated those students and PCHS teachers Bambrey, Cline, Carlstrom and Williams who taught those courses. The Board also congratulated those involved in AP.
Enrollment was down 15% for 2020-2021. As of August 8, enrollment is showing a 14% increase for the 2021-2022 school year. The increase is up 110 students with a total enrolled of 873. Schmidt reported, “Ten or so want online full time. Last year that number was over 100.”
Preschool currently has 70 enrolled. Last year preschool started the year with 39 enrolled.
Due to bus driver shortages, transportation had to consolidate some routes. Parents are encouraged to check Infinite Campus to verify pick up and drop off times. The district will pay for training on any new hire bus drivers. Interested persons can apply online with the district.
Colorado Association of School Boards is continuing the review of district policies.
An action plan for a possible bond is required by the end of September for the October Board meeting. This item was followed by a discussion on bond requirements.
Elections for Board members was discussed. Petitions are now available in the district office. A candidate must be a registered voter in Park County for 12 months and must have 25 qualified signatures. Petitions must be returned to the district office by August 27.
Back to School Nights were announced as follows: Deer Creek Preschool will have parent orientations throughout the days on Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Deer Creek Elementary will host Back to School Night on August 16 from 4-7 p.m.
Fitzsimmons Middle School will have Back to School Night on Thursday, August 12 from 6.-8 p.m.
Platte Canyon High School will have an outdoor BBQ with mini tours of the high school and open house with teachers on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Consent Agenda
Board members approved the consent agenda including approval of June minutes and check registers for June and July.
Board Policy 401, Article 1, deleting the requirement of three years of age by September 30 as the enrollment age for preschool.
The Personnel Report approved Carol Dolan as PCHS counselor, John Raff as PCHS assistant basketball coach, Nicolas Williamson as PCSD custodian, Luke Zremen as PCHS assistant football coach, Nicole Buswell for nutrition services and Bailey Bauer as Director of Nutrition Services. Christie Schaad was approved as Technology Director.
The district currently has employment opportunities for bus drivers, custodians, nutritional services and preschool assistant.
Action Item
Prewitt then entered an action item to declare the Board seat of Joe Burgett as vacated due to Burgett moving out of the Platte Canyon School District. Prewitt continued, entering the posting of the vacancy and a special meeting to fill the vacancy.
A discussion proceeded regarding the legalities and timelines of filling this seat with the election coming in November. VanDeHey was forced to declare an audience member as out of order for disrupting the discussion.
Prewitt and VanDeHey voted yes on the Action Item, with Carman voting no. The action item was passed.
Board Member’s Reports and Communication
There were no reports or communications.
Future topics were discussed including the November election, operations and action plan.
