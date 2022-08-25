As one more new feature in The Flume, Emily Fose, our copy editor, has added weather reporter/commenter to her job description. She has been recording daily precipitation records for the last five years, beginning in August of 2017.
She will be reporting on the weather at her home, hopefully demonstrating just how localized our weather can be. What she sees in Bailey is probably not going to be the same as what any individual readers will see at their homes – but it’s still interesting, and something to talk about with the neighbors.
