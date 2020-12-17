Platte Canyon School District Board of Education convened for a regular meeting Dec. 14 in the district complex boardroom.
Katie Spodyak, Board President, called the meeting to order at 5:31 p.m. Other Board members present were Amy Carman, Heather Prewitt and Frank VanDeHey. Board member Joe Burgett was absent for the meeting.
Livestreaming of the meeting was not working. However, the meeting will be posted on the Platte Canyon School District website.
Presentations
Phil Eisele and John Poniatowski presented an update on Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area activities for 2020 and future plans for BOERA.
Eisele and Poniatowski reported that for this calendar year, BOERA has raised $21,000, which is a record for cash donations.
“Nicki Batzer, former President of BOERA, posted Venmo and Paypal signs on the BOERA property,” Poniatowski explained. “We feel that helped generate these cash donations. Those signs are now permanent and have generated $3,000 of the $21,000.”
The Annual Bailey Turkey Trot only raised $500 this year. Even though the Turkey Trot was not as successful as previous years, Eisele and Poniatowski confirmed that BOERA is still committed to purchasing upgraded water fountains for the district schools.
BOERA is also seeing an increase in grant applications with nine applications this year. In previous years, only three to four grant applications have been received.
“People are using the property,” stated Eisele. “The property is hosting more disc golfers, as well as community members hiking, running, mountain biking and dog walking on the property. Platte Canyon schools are also using the property for clubs, including cross country and disc golf.”
Eisele and Poniatowski thanked the Board for their continued support of BOERA.
Mill Levy Certification
Ashley Stephen, Director of Finance, gave the Board an update on the district’s mill levy certification.
The district has a mill levy certification of 17.662 mills and an additional 9.33 mills of authorized tax credit under HB 20-1418.
“Platte Canyon has not been fully funded by the state from 1997 to the present year,” Stephen explained. “HB 20-1418 gives districts three options for funding. Districts are directed to take the lesser of the three options.” Actual funds for Platte Canyon will not change this year.
Stephen also explained that due to COVID, “auditors are behind and have asked Platte Canyon to file an extension with the state to the end of February. “
Board of Education Policy changes discussed.
Board of Education Policy 107, Article C pertains to compliance officers. The current policy states, “The Superintendent shall serve as the District’s Compliance Officer and Coordinator for Title IX and Section 504 and ADA compliance activities.” The change will separate the duties of coordinator and investigator.
Prewitt stated that the Board “makes sure the policy change here aligns with all the other Board policies.” After discussion, it was determined that legal will look at this and this item will be put back on the agenda for January.
Board of Education Policy 404, Discrimination/Harassment/Bullying will be adjusted to include timeline on discrimination procedures.
Board of Education Policy 423, Student Wellness will add staff and social emotional learning as well as physical health and safety.
Board of Education Policy 515, Article 2, Grades, Report Cards, Transcripts was also among the policies discussed “It is no longer legal to put standardized test score on transcripts,” Superintendent Mike Schmidt explained. “We need to take that out of policy.”
Board of Education Policy 102, Vision Statement: Schmidt was asked if there has been any public feedback regarding new wording to the district Vision Statement. “This has been on the website with no feedback,” replied Schmidt.
This policy change will go to the consent agenda for January. Anyone can review Board of Education policies on the Platte Canyon School District website.
Superintendent’s Report
Schmidt gave an update on many activities happening within the district.
Active Alert Network is being installed. There are now grants available for other safety enhancements that the district can apply for to improve safety in district buildings.
Next week is the last week for in-person instruction for this semester.
“Our process has worked well,” Schmidt said. Schmidt explained that the state is developing a new quarantine policy. How that impacts the district will depend on finalization by Park County Public Health.
More students are planning to return to in-person learning for the second semester. The district is expecting 30 students to return and 80 to continue online studies.
Schmidt has been participating in phone conferences with Governor Polis and the COVID Taskforce. Currently, Schmidt’s concern is that paid leave provided by the state for COVID related absences expires on Dec. 30. It is unclear what districts will do beginning Jan. 1.
Also related to COVID, Schmidt explained that there is a process in place for Colorado school districts to have staff and students complete free COVID testing. To access this, staff and students agree for the results to go to the superintendent.
Thursday, Dec. 17 will be an early release day for students.
Friday, Dec. 18 will be a work day for teachers.
Jeff Lubansky, Deer Creek principal, is working on a Literacy grant from the Colorado Department of Education. This is a four-year grant to pay for the core reading program at Deer Creek Elementary. If approved for the grant, the district will need to choose a core reading program that is approved by CDE.
Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School staff are meeting bi-monthly to review individual student data for students identified with special education needs. This is to improve those students’ outcomes as well as to be used for the district’s improvement plan with the state.
Schmidt reviewed assessment results for the current year for high school students. “Our sophomores, juniors and seniors haven’t taken a standardized test in over a year due to COVID,” Schmidt explained. Despite the gap in assessment, the data is showing overall good results, especially for grade level testing.
Currently there is not as much data on sophomores. Freshmen did better in English than on math testing. Schmidt explained, “English, especially reading, is an area that maintains skills over time’ such as when a student has a class break. Students tend to continue reading during class breaks.”
Winter sports are now delayed in a decision by Colorado High School Activities Association. These sports include ski, wrestling, and basketball.
Open gyms following enhanced protocals are available for students. The gym is not considered a classroom. Athletes are required to wear masks, not share equipment and to disinfect when using the gym. Another example of an enhanced protocol is for volleyball players to wear gloves and long sleeves.
Matt Flores, Director of Transportation, Maintenance and Custodial, has helped secure two grants for the district. The district has received a $15,000 equipment grant for the kitchen. The district has received a $95,000 grant for rooftop and HVAC system improvements at Deer Creek.
The minimum wage increase will impact 24 district employees.
To provide cost of living increases, the district will need to be creative. The best possible way to provide this is by reducing staff through attrition.
All informal and formal observations for mid-year evaluations are being completed.
The district Technology Director is retiring mid-year.
VanDeHey asked how the district is tracking “disappearing kids.” These are students who leave the district, but it is not clear where they go. “All kids are tracked who leave our district,” Schmidt explained. “We want to know what happened to have them leave the district and where they went. A lot have moved and a lot are currently online.”
During board member comments, VanDeHey and the rest of the board congratulated employees of the district who stepped up and did an outstanding job adapting to “our world being turned upside down.”
