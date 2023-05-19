Bailey Days 2023 needs volunteers. Do you want to be a part of your community and have fun? Volunteers are needed to fill a number of positions for two-hour slots.
Bailey Days will be celebrated June 24 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and June 25 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in downtown Bailey. The theme this year is “Timber Tunes,” with an emphasis on music. Stages will be located on Main Street, Rustic Square and McGraw Hill Park.
