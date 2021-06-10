Lake George looks to be a busy place this summer with a variety of activities and events. M Lazy C Ranch will be adding to the mix with everything from meals to horseback adventures to dancing, shooting, archery, hunting, and they will even help you get your game from the field. And of course, camping in your tent, RV, camper or one of their authentic, turn-of-the-century rustic cabins that have been lovingly restored.
This world-famous historic guest ranch is where you can step into the boots of a cowboy and ride into the old west the way it used to be. The ranch started as a homestead in 1906 and today it’s a great place to relax in the midst of good ole fashioned Western hospitality.
“I want this place to be affordable and enjoyable to all, visitors and locals alike,” said Kelly Gottus, owner of the M Lazy C Ranch.
Breakfast and dinner will be available four days a week, Thursday through Monday. Since they are just starting this, menus will be posted on their website and reservations are needed. The meals will be some real good down-home cooking and lots of it. They have brought in a cowgirl who is a Cordon Bleu Chef from New Orleans. Breakfast will be served from 8 - 10 a.m. for $12.95 for adults and $9.50 for kids (ages 2 - 12), under two eat free. Dinner will be served from 6-8 p.m. for $17.95 adults and 12.95 for kids. Seniors and military, both active and veterans, get a 10% discount on all offerings.
For a hoot and hollerin’ good time, M Lazy C will be cooking up a chuck wagon dinner on several Saturday nights through the summer. They’ll serve a great steak with all the fixin’s, followed by entertainment by Levi Richardson, our very own local cowboy musician and yodeler. He will also lead the guests in some good ole fashioned square dancing. So clean off your boots, polish up your belt buckles or just wear whatever you have on and mosey on over. Check the web site for dates as a few Saturdays are booked for weddings and other occasions. Cost is $32.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids. Reservations are needed.
On Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., Man Cave Meats will be at the ranch, serving a variety of vittles from the classic all-beef burger to Exotic Bigfoot Chili. This unique bill of fare is open to campers and the community; no reservations are needed.
M Lazy C is jam-packed with activities for all ages and not just the campers. “All activities are a la carte and open to everyone. I want people to see that we are new and different and a special place and home for everyone,” said Gottus.
They offer several horseback trail opportunities and even Equestrian Yoga. You can learn what it is like to be a working cowboy. Ride one from their herd or bring your own. M Lazy C Ranch is surrounded by 350,000 acres of Pike National Forest on three sides, which provides all types of riding trails and amazing views.
There’s a shooting range and archery range. They have a hunting program, through Mule Creek Outfitters. Family-owned and -operated for over 30 years, Mule Creek Outfitters is the heart of the M Lazy C ranch and offers some of the very best hunting and fishing in Colorado. “We believe in fair chase hunting and have a deep admiration and respect for animals we hunt and fish,” said Gottus.
Mule Creek Outfitters has one of the largest huntable areas available to both resident and non-resident hunters. They have permits for five Game Management Units (GMUs) within the beautiful Pike National Forest, including Lost Creek Wilderness, units 50, 58, 500, 501, and 581. “Whether you draw a limited tag, or you’re hunting over-the-counter, we’ve got you covered for all seasons (rifle, archery and muzzle loading). We have no ‘off-the-shelf’ hunts, every hunt is different, and every group is unique. It’s our goal to personally tailor your hunt to you and your group. Let us guide you in relentless pursuit of timeless memories, and God willing, some elk,” Gottus explained.
If you do go hunting on your own and manage to bag one way off the beaten trail, they’ve got you covered. They will assist you in getting your game out of the woods. This service is available in game units 50, 51 and 581.
There is something for everyone whether RVing, camping in a tent, or staying in one of their cabins, and there are no long-term commitments. Stay one night or longer and all activities are a la carte; design your vacation to what you can afford. “We want to serve the average person, but treat them like they are at a five-star resort,” explained Gottus.
They will accommodate special needs, just let them know what you require. “We’ll do whatever it takes to make that magic happen,” said Gottus.
M Lazy C is located at 801 County Road 453, about five miles west of Lake George. Look for the sign off U.S. Highway 24 and follow the road to the old west. For more information or to book your old west adventure, go to www.mlazyc.com or call 719-748-3398. They are waiting to give you memories that will last a lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.