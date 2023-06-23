At the June Guffey Community Charter School board of directors meeting, the final meeting of the school year, the board approved the agenda, minutes for the last regular meeting and executive meeting and the consent agenda. The school calendar for next year is up to date and on the website.

Saying that there were many good pieces, the board acknowledged receipt of the administrator monitoring reports and the board self-monitoring reports. The board will work on Governance Policy-14 at the August board meeting. All board members should read and look at GP-14 and take notes for the meeting.

