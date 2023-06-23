At the June Guffey Community Charter School board of directors meeting, the final meeting of the school year, the board approved the agenda, minutes for the last regular meeting and executive meeting and the consent agenda. The school calendar for next year is up to date and on the website.
Saying that there were many good pieces, the board acknowledged receipt of the administrator monitoring reports and the board self-monitoring reports. The board will work on Governance Policy-14 at the August board meeting. All board members should read and look at GP-14 and take notes for the meeting.
According to a new law in Colorado, CRS 22-30.5-104.9 (Colorado Revised Statute), all charter school board members are required to take an oath of office like all elected state officials, reported board president Chris Peterson. Charter schools are like all other schools in the state, and all GCCS board members must affirm and sign the oath, which is then filed with the county clerk. Each of the three board members present at the meeting, Ashley Stone, Lawrence Epps and Peterson, separately read the oath and signed it.
The board must also file an inventory by the August 8 deadline.
Principal/administrator Jacob Sampson reported that this year’s Pie Palooza, the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year, was a great success. “It was my first,” Sampson said.
Although funds are still being counted, the event will raise approximately $5,000 for the school.
Ken Balles, a chautauqua presenter, came to the school on May 30 for a history lesson on the Transcontinental Railroad. Balles dressed in costume.
There was an all-school educational field trip to the historic Big Bear Ranch southeast of Guffey on May 31.
The school graduation celebration June 1 was a big success, with lots of people in attendance. “The Appreciation Day for teachers, staff, volunteers and community supporters at the Wild Spirit Mountain Lodge June 2 was well attended,” said Sampson.
“After the Earth Day Environmental Film Festival at the school April 20, the students produced a small environmental film of their own about the ocean,” said Lynda MacDonald, teacher for grades three-five. “The students had to think, plan and put the film together.”
Peterson added, “It was a good learning experience.”
School registration for the 2023-2024 school year will be August 10. All interested in attending Guffey Community Charter School can call 719-689-2093 or visit the website www.guffeyscyhool.org for more information.
The meeting recessed at 5:50 p.m. for an executive session to discuss a personnel matter.
There will be no board meeting in July. The next regular board meeting will be August 19 at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
