“Evan came to us with a great balance of academics and practical experience in architect and design. He is enthusiastic and appreciates the rich heritage, history, and natural resources of Park County,” explained Andrew Spencer, Director of Heritage and Tourism for Park County.
Evan Lockhart Borman was hired at the beginning of November as Historic Preservationist for Park County Department of Heritage & Tourism and “has managed to come on board amid a pandemic and its unique challenges and has managed to fit in quite well,” said Spencer.
Evan is a Colorado native born in Broomfield in the house where his mother still resides. He spent many years traveling with his family to go kayaking, canoeing and skiing. He also recalled exploring ghost towns and mines. He remembers visiting or passing through South Park many times noting the landscapes seem synonymous with adventure. “The landscape is so closely linked to the historic towns, ranches and mines, and all are literally ingrained into the soul of the greater South Park region,” he said.
He attended Birch Elementary and Broomfield High School, graduating in 2001. His grandfather was a structural engineer and architect. Evan and his brother wanted to be like him. He fondly recalled sitting in their grandfather’s lap, working on their drawings. They drew floorplans for fun. Evan was fortunate to have four years of drafting as an elective course at Broomfield High School. He attended the University of Colorado in Boulder graduating in 2007 with a bachelors in Fine Arts.
Following college, he moved to Denver and worked as a graphic and web designer. He watched the historic homes in Denver with roll-off dumpsters in front of them, contractor’s trucks, etc. “It always had me questioning whether the renovations being done were historically accurate. I worried that a wave of progress was erasing the past,” he explained.
Evan met his wife, Alicia, in 2002. They were casual friends until they reconnected in 2012 at a friend’s wedding and were married in 2016. Alicia is an educational consultant specializing in Restorative Practices and alternatives to traditional school discipline.
He was restless and unsure of his future, but “After a gut-check moment, where my wife asked me a big picture question ‘what do you want to do, really?’ I connected the dots and found the Historic Preservation Master’s program at CU Denver,” he explained.
Evan took a job with Dawson Clinton in San Francisco working in three phases. He worked during the summer of 2014 as a contractor and 2015 with an CU Denver internship. He graduated CU Denver in 2016 with a masters in Historic Preservation and was hired full time August 2016 and worked in San Francisco until January 2018.
The Lockhart Bormans returned to Colorado to raise their daughter. Evan worked with Historic Denver Inc. and as a private Historic Preservation contractor and consultant. His dream was to find a job opening in preservation in Colorado, specifically in a mountain community. Historic Preservation is a niche field with a tight community and when he found the position in Park County on an online preservation job board, he jumped on the opportunity. “I have been enamored with South Park. There is an amazing history embedded in the area and its architecture,” he exclaimed.
While new to the Park County community, he has observed and recognized it as a unique and a very special part of the Colorado landscape. “Truly, nothing beats summiting Kenosha Pass and taking in the majesty of South Park on a sunny day. From that vantage point one can take in the county and its story. It is clear to see how deeply rooted the legacy is in its architectural, agricultural, mining, and indigenous resources and artifacts,” he said.
Evan spent his first months in Park County visiting places like Paris Mill, Tarryall-Cline Ranch and the Snair Homestead Cabin. “With this opportunity, my perspective has already transformed these roadside curiosities into tangible preservation projects,” he said.
He shared his enthusiasm in seeing the significant role that local preservation has played in making it the place it is today. He feels honored to be a participant in the efforts to preserve these unique structures, and their place in local, state, and Western history. “I intend on lending my unique set of skills to the greater Park County and helping future preservation projects,” he explained.
When not working, Evan enjoys snowboarding, mountain biking and hiking with his wife and daughter. Alicia is an avid explorer, too, having grown up in the mountains of southern California and Puerto Rico. She shares Evan’s reverence for mountain living, rustic aesthetics and a desire to raise their daughter in a place that stirs curiosity.
Currently they live in Denver, but are planning to begin seriously looking at relocation to Park County in spring or summer 2021. Since they are first-time home buyers, they are looking to find their forever home, not just another rental. They also want to enjoy the benefits of being closer to family on the Front Range and are hoping to find something along 285, perhaps in the Platte Canyon area, Jefferson or Como.
