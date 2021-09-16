“Murder on the Orient Express” is arriving Sept. 24 on Track 1 at StageDoor Theatre
For Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie’s famous sleuth, each case is a mysterious blend of characters, clues, and of course murder--and dramatic transitions that take him from an almost innocent beginning to an end that reveals the murderer and to the deeper nature of the enigmatic detective.
Now add in a train (the legendary Orient Express), a crippling snowdrift that stalls it on a secluded mountain, and a murder that Poirot himself calls “the greatest case of my career…and certainly the most difficult,” and you have StageDoor Theatre’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” opening on September 4th and running through October 17th.
The play, written by two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, is a clever adaptation of what Dame Agatha Christie called her best novel.
“We have eleven talented actors, each playing a critical role in unpeeling the layers of the mystery,” says the show’s director, Jay T. Louden. “Mr. Ludwig’s play is brilliant. It is both cerebral and comic, fast-moving and exciting. Our actors are savoring this experience to bring their complex characters to life.”
The luxurious sets, designed by Henry award-winner Dean Arniotes, put the audience almost on the train. Says Arniotes, “We wanted to bring the audience as close to the train as we could so that each audience member could feel the tension and join in the fun.” Costumes are artfully designed by Suzanne Couch and Colleen Hughes. Couch adds “This has been one of our most ambitious costume challenges. Not only do the have to be accurate to the 1930’s time period, but each costume must tell us something important about the character.”
Poirot, brilliantly played by veteran actor Clyde Sacks, is one mystery’s greatest characters. Sacks describes the challenge of bringing the famous film depictions of Poirot by David Suchet: “While Suchet is clearly the standard, there is no way theatre can capture the subtle essences that close-up film can bring to a TV or movie screen. And there’s the fact that I am 6’3” and Mr. Suchet is 5’7”. They say that to bring film to the stage, you have to be metaphorically ‘bigger,’ not necessarily physically larger, but this does give me the opportunity to use my size to be more imposing when needed.”
Louden describes the play as “A large mystery trapped in a small train. Every moment, every clue is at once mystifying and baffling, and no one will guess ‘whodunnit.’ “Conifer StageDoor Theatre’s “Murder on the Orient Express” opens on September 24th and goes through October 17th. Tickets are available at www.StageDoorTheatre.org, or link here:
