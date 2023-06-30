Florissant Fire Chief Erik Holt was terminated during a board meeting, June 22, after the board produced a nearly 100-page document citing that Holt failed to perform his duties and responsibilities.
The main issue stemmed from no check being issued to pay the district’s insurance. Several attempts and reminders were sent from the insurance agent, and Holt did not report any information to the board. This resulted in the district not being covered from June 1 to 6. Board President Paul del Toro was told by Holt on June 6 that the district was not covered. Del Toro immediately contacted the insurance company and within 41 minutes, wired the $23,095 payment from his personal funds and was notified the insurance was active. According to the investigative report, Christie Kersnick with TCW Risk Management stated, “The chief, bookkeeper and district administrator knew since May 9, coverage would end May 30. She was quoted as saying, “I corresponded with Chief Holt multiple times since I sent the invoice over on May 9.”
The board also noted that Holt seemed reluctant to respond to or work with the board. He had refused to turn over reports and other information requested from the board. Board members Judy Dunn and Paul del Toro stated when they asked Holt questions, he told them it was none of their business. “You refused to cooperate with us in any way,” said board President Paul del Toro to Holt. “Every time we’ve tried to do anything with you, you’ve pushed back,” del Toro continued.
“Per Paragraph 2 of the Chief’s contract, it states that the Fire Chief serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the District and is evaluated for performance by the Board of Directors. Additionally, the Chief has stated many times the Board should not be interfering in the operations of the district as he is CEO. Given the events outlined in the timeline (of report) and statements made by the Chief, it is clear he purposely allowed the events to unfold to embarrass the current Board or through negligence and lack of communication caused the same,” del Toro read from the investigative report.
Holt denied and blamed the board. The board’s decision to terminate was unanimous.
During the discussion to appoint an interim chief, David Quick, a captain of the department, was suggested. Holt stood up and recommended Captain Randy Munch. After a brief discussion, a motion was made to name Munch as interim chief, but before a vote could be made, Dave Groat said they wanted to meet with him and the others to avoid getting an “Erik Jr.” Munch took offense and a woman in the audience spoke up, having misheard Munch’s comment of wanting to “leave the department.” This caused an uproar, and several people corrected the woman stating he said he wanted to “lead the department.” Amid the shouting, Munch, Holt and other members of the department walked out.
Quick was named Interim Chief, and del Toro instructed that Teller County Dispatch and other departments in the area be informed to help with calls, as it was unknown whether any of the personnel would respond. Former volunteers and others stepped forward offering to help, and the board also stated they would begin the search for a chief right away. The meeting was adjourned.
